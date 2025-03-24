By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

Grants from the Mary Washington and Stafford Hospital foundations will allow the Rappahannock United Way to expand its “Ride United” program, the organization announced this week.

Through the program, low-to-moderate income individuals in the greater Fredericksburg area can request round-trip, on-demand Lyft rides to get to medical appointments, jobs, or education opportunities.

“Transportation continues to be a challenge for many across our region. Access to school, jobs and healthcare is especially important,” said Sarah Walsh, chief impact officer for the Rappahannock United Way, in a press release. “We are delighted to be able to expand this program with funding support from our partners at Mary Washington Healthcare.”

The organization introduced Ride United in 2021. Individuals in need of transportation can request a ride via an online form.

To be eligible, requesters must be residents of the Greater Fredericksburg Region, be over 18 years of age, and have no other transportation options available. Requested rides must be at a reasonable distance, and riders must have a smartphone and an active Lyft account.

Individuals can use Ride United for transportation to:

medical appointments, including dental, optical, and testing

job interviews or employment

the grocery store, or to apply for SNAP or WIC benefits

financial coaching or tax preparation services

car repair appointments

legal services, including parole and probation check-in and court-ordered community service

apply for housing benefits or shelter

attend class or take children to daycare

visit the library

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”