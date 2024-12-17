By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Drones have caused quite a buzz in mid-Atlantic states, and this past week they became a topic of interest in King George, Spotsylvania, and Stafford counties.

Share

Here in Virginia, the response to these sightings is handled by the Virginia Fusion Center in Richmond.

Fusion centers, according to information on the Virginia Fusion Center website, were established after 9/11 and are a “a collaborative effort of state and federal agencies working in conjunction with local partners to share resources, expertise, and/or information to better identify, detect, prevent, and respond to terrorist and criminal activity utilizing an all crimes/all hazards approach.”

The Fusion Center is operated by the Virginia State Police, but it’s directed by the governor, per state code.

Major Elizabeth Scott of the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said that each time it receives a drone sighting it reports that information to the “Virginia Fusion Center, [which] has sent a form to be filled out every time a drone sighting is called in,” she told the Advance. The Sheriff’s office then faxes the form back to the Fusion Center.

The Advance asked Sergeant Brent Coffey, public information officer for Virginia State Police Division II — Culpeper, if he had any updates on drones over Virginia, or on comments delivered yesterday by National Security adviser John Kirby, who reported that the drone sightings presented no risk to public safety.

“We’ve done the detection, then the analysis,” he told Bret Baier on FOX News, and “[w]e’ve corroborated the sightings. And in every case that we have examined to date, we have seen nothing, nothing that indicates a public safety risk.”

Coffey said they are making “no comments on drones right now,” but that he will be sharing information as it becomes available from Richmond.

Stay with the Advance as we continue to track this story.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read Last Week's Obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month