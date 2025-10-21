By Martin Davis

The long-discussed River Crossing Project is in the final stages of development, and the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (FAMPO) is seeking citizen feedback in advance of the public hearing being hosted at the next FAMPO Policy Committee meeting on November 17, 2025.

Citizens are being asked to weigh in on how the projects fit the region’s transportation needs, affect the community, and impact the public’s ability to reach goods and services. Comments can be submitted to FAMPO in one of three ways:

By mail at: 406 Princess Anne St., Fredericksburg, VA 22401

By email at: fampo@gwregion.org, or

By calling: (540) 642-1275

There have been five options debated, with Option C now listed as the “Locally Preferred Option.”

Image from “Rappahannock River Crossing Parkway Alternative Crossings” study.

This Locally Preferred Option is estimated to cost $290,523,000.

The full report that citizens can comment on is called the “Rappahannock River Crossing Parkway Alternative Crossings” study and runs to more than 700 pages. According to FAMPO, “There is no new information or analysis that has not been previously presented to the PC or local boards.”

A brief summary of the study is available here.

The Advance has covered this project extensively. Previous pieces include:

