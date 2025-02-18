By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Email Martin

Caroline

*ALERT* CCPS WILL BE CLOSED WED. FEB. 19. 12 MONTH STAFF WILL WORK REMOTELY & ESSENTIAL STAFF WILL BE CONTACTED BY THEIR SUPERVISOR ON REPORT TIME.

Fredericksburg

Due to the current weather advisory as well as uncertain weather conditions, FCPS will be closed Wednesday, February 19, on Code Blue/Remote Learning Day.

Students should not report to school but should participate in teacher-planned learning opportunities. Students should work remotely.

Some students received at-home learning packets while other students will complete work on Canvas or another online platform. If families have questions, please contact your student's teacher on ParentSquare.

All employees should work from home while essential workers should contact their supervisor for report times.

King George

King George County Schools will be closed tomorrow, February 19, due to the anticipated inclement weather. This will be an Asynchronous Learning Day for students. Students have assignments sent home by their teachers for completion. Teachers will be available via email to assist with any questions or concerns regarding assignments.



We are closing out of an abundance of caution, as snow is expected to begin around lunchtime and continue through dismissal. The safety of our students and staff is our priority.

12-month employees should report to work on time.

Spotsylvania County Schools

All Spotsylvania County Public Schools are closed Wednesday, February 19, 2025. Code 3: Remote learning day for students. 12-month employees report on time as safety permits. We will continue to monitor weather conditions.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”