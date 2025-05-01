By Jawaun Henderson

The free Community Health Fair being held this Saturday at Spotsylvania Towne Center aims to make a positive impact on local families and the community.

The mall will be filled with different types of presenters and activities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., including DJ Don to play music for everyone. Representatives from Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania school divisions will be present to discuss mental health initiatives, the 2nd to None track-and-field team will be there to help kids become more active, the Colgate mobile dental van will be there to conduct oral health screenings, and small and large local groups will be there to help the community with health resources.

The health fair was very successful last year, and organizers are anticipating this year to be bigger and better.

“We want to make this one of the biggest health fairs in Fredericksburg, so the community has something to look forward to,” said John McGuire, whose foundation is one of the event’s sponsors. “We want to make sure to put out a program to reach multiple audiences.”

The fair is being presented by the Stafford-Fredericksburg Section of the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW), which has health equity as one of its core programs.

It was a challenge for the group to put on events such as the health fair during COVID-19, so the group is happy to bring the 2nd annual health fair at the mall to the community.

“Good Health Wins” is the national health initiative of the NCNW.

“Basically what we are focused on is health disparities in under-served communities,” said Sharon Johnson Theodore, Good Health Wins Chair for the local NCNW section. “We’re looking at health disparities that are affecting poor communities and trying to be a trusted source in getting resources out to those communities.”

While at the fair, attendees will have an opportunity to get blood pressure checks and other basic health screenings, and receive vaccines.

“Any shot they can get in their arm, they’ll have a chance to get,” said Maria Barnes, president of the local NCNW section.

Every aspect of health is important, but oftentimes mental health is overlooked and not taken seriously, so the health fair will also focus on that aspect as well. Roughly one in five Americans deal with mental health issues, according to Mental Health America—nearly 20%, and the number rises even higher to roughly 30% of people ages 18-25.

Germanna Community College will host a panel discussion focused on recruiting young people into the healthcare field. With many of the healthcare workers getting older and resigning during COVID-19, there has been a shortage of staff in the medical field, and a new generation is needed to fill those roles.

“COVID had a lot of people moving and resigning so we really need to replenish their ranks,” McGuire said.

“The goal for this event is to reach out to everyone as far as possible, the more recognition the better,” McGuire said. “We need as many people as we can to show up so these children can see how serious of an issue [healthcare] is. Not only will they be learning about the importance of our health, but more importantly they will see how strong our community can be if we work together as a team.”

Other partners and sponsors of the event include: McGuire Foundation Museum of Visual Art and Science, Colgate Bright Smiles Bright Futures, Assisted Living Locators, Central Rappahannock Regional Library - Spotsylvania Towne Centre Branch, Christian Book Store, DJ Don, Eastern Virginia Career College, Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Fredericksburg, Fredericksburg Area Sickle Cell Foundation, Inc., Fredericksburg City Schools, Germanna Community College, Giant, Lincoln Heritage Life Insurance Company, Medical Wig Center, My Belly, Doula and I, Orion Holdings, Inc. - DBA BrightStar Care® of Fredericksburg, Pathways to Achievement, Wellness & Stability. (PAWS), Pearlescent Candle Co., Rebel Roses Social Club, Second to None Track and Field Team, Spotsylvania County Public Schools, VA Health Department - Rappahannock Area Health District, The YMCA, Zoe Freedom Center.

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”