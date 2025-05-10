By Cameron Delean



At the site of the old military spy base in Fauquier County sits a museum that stands as a testament to one of the most tension-filled periods in modern history.

The Cold War Museum, a nonprofit organization founded by Francis Gary Powers Jr., son of famed U-2 spy plane pilot, serves as a repository of memories from the era that Powers says shaped global politics for decades.

Francis Gary Powers was a U.S. Air Force pilot recruited by the CIA to fly U-2 spy planes during the Cold War. On May 1 1960, while on a mission over the Soviet Union, his plane was shot down and he was captured, drawing international attention. Powers was sentenced to 10 years in a Soviet prison but was released after 21 months in a spy exchange, which is depicted in the movie “Bridge of Spies.”​

Gary Powers Jr., a Richmond resident, began his mission of preserving Cold War history in 1996, driven by a realization that younger generations knew little about the period of U.S. and Soviet Union tensions from 1947 until the Soviet Union dissolved in 1991.

"Nine times out of 10, I would walk into a classroom, I would get blank stares, even AP history classes, the students did not know what the Cold War was, even though it had just ended a few years prior," Powers told InsideNoVa.

Powers said this educational gap became the catalyst for creating a museum dedicated to preserving and sharing Cold War history.

The museum at 7172 Lineweaver Road in Vint Hill opened on Veterans Day in 2011 and houses a collection of artifacts that tell the story of the Cold War.

Artifacts include military uniforms, spy satellite equipment, communication intercept devices, Berlin Wall fragments and personal artifacts related to significant events like the U-2 incident and more. The museum also features displays on intelligence agencies, reconnaissance platforms and civil defense.

Powers said the museum's significance extends beyond its physical collection. Through monthly lecture series, community outreach and school programs, it works to educate others about the Cold War's lasting impact.

"If you look at history, history is not rigid, it is fluid. World War I leads into World War II leads into the Cold War, which leads into the war on terror, etc. So, in order to understand the world we live in today, you have to look at the Cold War," Powers said.

The museum demonstrates how historical events are interconnected, showing how World War II led to the Cold War, which in turn influenced the modern era of global politics.

Visitors can explore the museum on weekends, with additional midweek tours available for school groups.

Those interested in learning more can visit coldwar.org or contact the museum directly, and those interested in supporting the museum’s efforts can donate to Give Local Piedmont on May 13.

