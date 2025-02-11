By Hank Silverberg

Snow removal in Augusta County in the VDOT Staunton District. 02/13/2014. Photo by Ken Slack, VDOT. Licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.

Heavy snow is expected across the Fredericksburg region and much of Northern Virginia today. The National Weather Service is predicting between 6-8 inches in the Fredericksburg area with lesser accumulation towards the inner Washington, D.C. suburbs.

The snow is predicted to start mid-morning, and a winter storm warning is in effect for Tuesday. According to the forecast, snow will continue throughout day and into early Wednesday morning, when it could turn into freezing rain or sleet.

The Virginia Department of Transportation has been treating main roads, including Interstate 95, with a brine solution since late afternoon on Monday, using more than 200 pieces of equipment along 50 miles of the interstate in the Fredericksburg region.

VDOT also has a team of monitors that will drive the interstate to help identify any hazardous road conditions and report crashes and disabled vehicles. Snowplow crews have been put on 12-hour shifts. Their focus will be on major roadways first, which includes state highways numbered 600 or higher.

Motorists are advised to avoid travel once the storm begins on Tuesday, if possible, to make it easier for the crews to keep the roads clear.

To check the latest road conditions in your area, go to 511.vdot.virginia.gov or call 800-367-7623. You may also use the phone number to report trouble spots.

For frequently asked questions on snow removal, visit VDOT’s weather page.

The snow is predicted to be the wet, heavy kind with power outages probable. To prepare for the storm, it’s a good idea to have flashlights and a battery powered radio ready so you can follow the latest conditions. Be sure to include extra batteries.

