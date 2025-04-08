Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors' Meeting Preview
The meeting is a joint meeting with the Spotsylvania School Board.
By Martin Davis
EDITOR-IN-CHIEF
Email Martin
The Board of Supervisors and the School Board will hold a joint meeting that begins at 5 pm. Following the joint work session, the Board of Supervisors will carry on, with eight consent agenda items, public presentations, a budget work session for the CIP, and a county administrator report.
Joint Board of Supervisors/School Board Work Session
Consent Agenda
Approval of FY 2025 Local Government Agreement Between Spotsylvania and the Virginia Health Department (Agreement)
Approval of Task Order #6 Amendment 3 and 4 to Hazen and Sawyer, PC for Massaponax Elevated Water Storage Tank Design and Bidding Services
Authorization for the County Administrator to Execute the Final Reconciliation Project Administration Agreement with VDOT for Economic Development at Pierson Drive (UPC 113629)
Budget Adjustment and Appropriation of the FY 2025 Virginia Circuit Court Records Preservation Program Grant Award
Grant Application Request and Designation of Staff as Authorized Organizational
Representatives for the FY 2025 Public Safety Answering Point Call Handling Equipment Program
Grant Application Request and Designation of Staff as Authorized Organizational
Representatives for the FY 2026 Public Safety Answering Point Additional Next Generation 9-1-1 Funding Program
Reappointment of William Harrington to the Rappahannock Emergency Medical Services Council (At-Large)
Budget Work Session - CIP Approval
County Administrator Report
Local Obituaries
To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.
Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism
The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:
First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.
First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.
First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project
Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:
And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).
For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.
Your contributions 100% support our journalists.
Help us as we continue to grow!
This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”