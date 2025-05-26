By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Email Martin

Tuesday evening’s Board of Supervisors’ meeting includes one commendation, 13 consent agenda items, VDOT Quarterly Report, one presentation, and two public hearings.

The first public hearing considers water and sewer rate changes.

The second public hearing will address citizen-raised concerns regarding the County’s 5-acre minimum for keeping livestock animals where agriculture is an allowable use, particularly as it relates to compliance with the Right to Farm section of the Code of Virginia.

Commendation

Consent Agenda

Approval of the Minutes of the May 13, 2025 Board of Supervisors Meeting (Document)

Appointment of Ben Quann as a Landowner Engaged in Agricultural or Forestal for the Agricultural/ Forestal District Review Committee (Resume)

Approval of Second (2nd) Amendment to EDA Performance Agreement between Spotsylvania County and Carnegie Management Corporation (Original Agreement, First Amendment, Second Am/endment)

Approval of Change Order to Extend Digital Marketing Services (Document)

Approval of Contract to Johnston Construction Company and Budget Adjustment for the Construction of the Massaponax Elevated Water Storage Tank (Document)

Approval of Purchase Order to Sheehy Auto Stores, Inc. for Ten (10) Ford PPV’s for the Sheriff's Department (Document)

Approval of Renewal Lease Agreement Between Fire, Rescue & Emergency Management (FREM) and DRBC Fredericksburg, LLC (Document)

Approval of Six (6) Contract Renewals to Provide Professional Engineering Services (Document)

Approval of Six (6) Task Orders to WSSI, Kimley-Horn and Stantec for Plan Reviews and Construction Inspections (Document)

Approval of Task Order #63 to Bowman Consulting Group, Ltd. to Provide Right-of-Way Services for Reclaimed Waterline Project Phase 1B & 2 (Document)

Authorization for the County Administrator to Execute the Revised Administration Agreement with VDOT for the Route 208 (Courthouse Road) Operational & Multimodal Improvements (UPC 119108) (Document)

Authorization for the County Administrator to Execute the Administration Agreement with VDOT for the #Smart24 - US Route 1/Hood Dr/Mine Rd Roadway – Pedestrian Improvements (UPC 123888) (Document)

FY 2025 Schools Categorical Budget Adjustment (Document)

VDOT Quarterly Report (No Documents)

Presentations/Reports

Smith Station Crossing (Salem District) (Document)

Public Hearing

