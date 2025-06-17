By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Name

Richard McGrath—the chief judge of the General District Court circuit that includes Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania, Stafford, Caroline, and King George—was indicted by a grand jury earlier this month on a felony charge of bribery.

This week, the court-appointed special prosecutor in the case—Nate Green, Commonwealth’s Attorney for the City of Williamsburg and James City County—provided a few further details about the case.

McGrath is specifically charged with “Solicitation of any benefit as consideration for or in exchange for his decision in a judicial proceeding” under Virginia Code section 18.2-447, Green wrote in an email to the Advance on Monday.

Online Circuit Court case information gives McGrath’s status as “fugitive,” but Green said this designation is “overly technical and therefore misleading to the average citizen.”

“The capias [arrest warrant or order to appear in court] has not been served as of today (June, 16th), but law enforcement has been in consistent communication with Judge McGrath and he has been nothing but cooperative and responsive with regard to coordinating the service of the capias upon him,” Green wrote.

According to case information, the date of McGrath’s alleged offense is July 15, 2024. There is no publicly available information about the public official or officials involved in the alleged offense.

The Advance reported in June of 2024 that McGrath was the subject of a judicial complaint filed by “at least one person” who was present at an April 23, 2024, hearing on assault charges brought by former Riverbend High School principal Xavier Downs against Cory Ellis, the parent of a student on the varsity swim team.

McGrath was the presiding judge at the April 2024 hearing, and as the Advance reported, he asked the witness called for Ellis to be sworn in and state his name, but did not make the same requirement of the witness called for Downs.

The Advance made a request with the Virginia Judicial Inquiry and Review Commission under the Freedom of Information Act for complaints filed about McGrath, but was told by the commission’s counsel that “All proceedings involving complaints that may be received by the Commission are made confidential by state law.”

Support the Advance with an Annual Subscription or Make a One-time Donation

The Advance has developed a reputation for fearless journalism. Our team delivers well-researched local stories, detailed analysis of the events that are shaping our region, and a forum for robust, informed discussion about current issues.

We need your help to do this work, and there are two ways you can support this work.

Sign up for annual, renewable subscription.

Make a one-time donation of any amount.

Make a One-time Donation

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read Last Week's Obituaries

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”