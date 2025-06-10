By Arianna Salvador

INTERN

Some examples of art by Gloria Adams, whose work is on exhibit at the Spotsylvania Towne Centre branch of the Central Rappahannock Regional Library.

After almost a decade since her last exhibit, the Spotsylvania Towne Centre branch of the Central Rappahannock Regional Library is featuring the paintings of local artist and realtor Gloria Adams.

On June 12 from 5 to 7 p.m., Adams will be in attendance at the Towne Centre branch to showcase her paintings. While the library is presenting her work in the building through August, this event allows the public to chat with the artist and gain insight into the making and meaning of her art.

According to Adams, there will be various different paintings shown in the exhibit, ranging from pet portraits to landscape and floral paintings. Included in these works is her exploration of different mediums, including oil paint and watercolors.

Adams said that the presented art will have no conjoining theme. Rather, it’s a collection of work that brings her joy.

“Each piece holds personal meaning and different processes in the creation,” Adams said. “I wanted to share my strong artistic voice that has changed and refined through the years.”

Adams said her art is guided by whatever speaks to her. When she was younger, this inspiration showed itself through drawings of animals. Currently, she finds happiness in painting commissions for pet portraits and calming river scenes.

Adams also said it’s not her goal to sell any pieces at the show. Rather, she sees it as a stepping stone back to art after a long hiatus.

As a wife and mother to two children and a realtor for the past twelve years, Adams has struggled to find time for art. She noted that it’s been hard to commit to it as a career. She wants to maintain a supportive presence for her family, and remain dedicated to serving her community as a realtor, but as a self-proclaimed high achiever, she has devoted herself to a schedule of painting every day in order to continue what she loves.

“Getting used to a more structured schedule, I was worried I would lose the creative edge,” Adams said. “But after some practice, I find...paint sessions are totally doable. I can even sneak in several hours long sessions some nights. The problem is sometimes I don't want to stop painting when I'm in a groove.”

She also manages to preserve her love for art through limited commission work and prints and her continued dedication to advancing her artistic skills.

Adams began drawing at a young age and art was a consistent hobby throughout her childhood. She gravitated towards painting, stating that it made her feel more free and flexible.

This continued into her college years, when she worked mainly in charcoal and acrylic, mostly painting landscapes.

“Paint felt more honest, less restrictive, and I fell in love with the fact I could create even more dynamic pieces with implied color or shapes,” Adams said.

As she grew up, she accumulated various awards for her artistic talent, from a scholarship in middle school to her high school purchasing her senior show painting.

One of the most pivotal points in her artistic career was when she sold her first piece at seventeen years old. She entered a piece in a public show at the MOCA gallery in Georgetown, Washington, D.C., but could not afford the $100 hanging fee. However, she was able to find someone to cover the amount for her, which she stated was an eye-opening experience as an artist.

“It was one of the most exciting and terrifying moments of my life,” Adams said. “[It was] proof that sometimes we are given opportunities that will challenge us to jump in, even if we don't feel ready. [It was] also proof that support and sponsors matter in the arts. I am so happy that life continues to teach us to have courage and try again.”

Such an opportunity would present itself again when Adams was offered the chance to exhibit her art at the library. While she had shown her artwork in downtown Fredericksburg before, this will be her first solo show after her hiatus, an experience she attributes to her optometrist, Dr. John McGuire and his wife Dr. Harmony McGuire.

The couple are supporters of art and the community and they knew that Adams was an artist trying to find her footing in the art world again. They asked if she would be interested in showing her work at the Towne Centre branch, and worked with branch manager Ingrid Campbell to get a slot this summer.

“I decided to accept this opportunity and jump in again because it felt like the push I needed to start painting regularly again.” Adams said. “I've been wanting to paint again, but couldn't find the time. Now I make time.”

She said it was an honor for McGuire to recommend her and that she is excited to rejoin the art scene and hopefully inspire her children and others.

“Art is meant to be shared,” Adams said. “Someone may walk by and be inspired to go home and start painting.”

