Spotsylvania School Board Meeting Preview
The board meets this evening beginning at 5:30.
By Martin Davis
EDITOR-IN-CHIEF
In addition to reports by Board members and the superintendent, as well as recognitions, tonight’s meeting includes three information items, 12 consent agenda items, and seven action items.
Information Items
Consent Agenda
Approval of Minutes (Oct 14 meeting, Oct 28 meeting, Nov 11 meeting, Nov 18 work session, Nov 20 retreat, Dec 9 meeting, Dec 16 work session)
Approval of Donations (Document 1, Document 2)
Approval of Budget Categorical Transfer (Document)
Approval of Head Start Baseline Application Grant (Application)
Approval and Acceptance of School-based Mental Health & Wellness Grant Award (Award letter)
Approval of using Henrico County's Cooperative Contract #2346D with Sonny Merryman Inc. for Services and Parts
Approval for Backrow Baptist Church to enter into a Regular Use Rental Agreement (SB Policy KG-R) to use facilities at Massaponax High School for Sunday Worship Services (Davis)
Action Items
Approval of the 2025-2026 Special Education Local Plan Application
Approval of the 2025-2026 Local Plan for Career and Technical Education
Textbook Adoption and Purchases
Non-federal Grant Report
Request Approval for Stop-Arm Cameras (Presentation)
Update of 2025 Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) Projects
VSBA Workforce Development Month (Proclamation)
