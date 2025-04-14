By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

In addition to reports by Board members and the superintendent, as well as recognitions, tonight’s meeting includes three information items, 12 consent agenda items, and seven action items.

Information Items

Monthly Head Start report (Document)

Discipline report (Document)

April vacancy report

Consent Agenda

Action Items

Approval of the 2025-2026 Special Education Local Plan Application

Approval of the 2025-2026 Local Plan for Career and Technical Education

Textbook Adoption and Purchases

Non-federal Grant Report

Request Approval for Stop-Arm Cameras (Presentation)

Update of 2025 Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) Projects

VSBA Workforce Development Month (Proclamation)

