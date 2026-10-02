FXBG Advance

FXBG Advance

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Books of Leo
2hEdited

I wouldn't worry about it.

Larry Ellison is in the process of owning CNN, thanks in a large part to local Republicans (including many of those very same veterans, btw) continually choosing folks like Rob Wittman.

And when that happens, if Mr Ellison's control of 60 Minutes is any metric, we won't be hearing such stories from CNN much longer.

Instead of capturing and killing embarrassing stories like Stormy Daniels back in the day; now they just capture and kill any business that tells the story.

Much, much simpler when you create an atmosphere of fear where everyone self-censors. More efficient. Keeps costs down which we know always keeps the shareholders happy.

If that ain't freedom, I don't know what is, amIright?

Of course, doesn't make the problems go away, but at least no one knows about them, or is willing to say.

And that's the America, again, many of those same sad, suffering veterans voted for and continue to support.

Except, of course, when it discomfits them.

Aren't we great?

Thoughts and prayers. Keep your chins up. Grab them bootstraps, boys......

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