Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

The Stafford and Prince William Democratic Committees will hold an unassembled caucus tomorrow to elect a nominee to fill the 23rd House District seat vacated by Candi Mundon King, who has been selected by Governor-Elect Abigail Spanberger to serve as Secretary of the Commonwealth.

There are two qualified candidates seeking the nomination—Margaret Angela Franklin, Woodbridge representative to the Prince William Board of County Supervisors; and Muhammed “Sef” Casim.

“Any voter who adheres to the values of the Democratic party, is registered to vote in the 23rd District, and who meets the participation requirements outlined in the call to caucus will be eligible to vote at any of the caucus locations,” the committees wrote in a press release issued Saturday.

The caucus will take place on Tuesday, December 16, from noon to 7 p.m. at the Porter Branch of the Central Rappahannock Regional Library in Stafford (2001 Parkway Boulevard).

In Prince William, the caucus will take place at the Dumfries Community Center.

The declaration of candidacy forms are available on request from the Chair of the Prince William County Democratic Committee.

The special election to fill the House District 23 seat will take place on Tuesday, January 13, 2026.

Sharing This Story Strengthens Your Community. Share

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”