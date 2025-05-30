By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

Stafford County Public Schools today announced the top graduates from each of the five high schools, ahead of graduation ceremonies this weekend.

The county’s graduating Class of 2025 includes 2,611 students who have together accumulated $10.1 million in scholarships, according to a press release from the school division.

Graduation ceremonies (Mountain View and Stafford high schools on Friday, May 30, at 6:30 p.m. and Brooke Point, Colonial Forge, and North Stafford high schools on Saturday, May 31, at 8 a.m.) will be livestreamed here.

Brooke Point High School

Olivia Holder and Karina Pacheco

Valedictorian: Olivia Holder, GPA 4.703

Olivia has been accepted to study Aerospace Engineering at the University of Alabama. Olivia participated in several organizations while at Brooke Point High School including Model UN, German Club (of which she was president), and Varsity Academic Team (of which she was co-captain). She was also Brooke Point's representative for Girl's State in 2024.

Salutatorian: Karina Pacheco, GPA 4.678

Karina will be attending Virginia Commonwealth University with a double major in Performing Arts and Biomedical Science. She also plans on interning at the Capital and working as a paraprofessional at an elementary school. While at Brooke Point High School, Karina participated in theatre, Superintendents Student Advisory Committee, National Honor Society, Health Occupations Students of America, Crochet Club, Improv Art, and DECA.

Colonial Forge High School

Paulina Ilina, Kelly Coulter

Valedictorian: Paulina Ilina, GPA 4.875

Commonwealth Governor’s School senior Paulina Ilina is determined. She taught herself to swim and became swim captain two years later. She also coached younger athletes. Already bilingual in English and Russian, she earned her Seal of Biliteracy in French her junior year. She challenged herself to take a rigorous course load, including seven Advanced Placement and one dual enrollment class her senior year. Outside of her classwork, Paulina has been an active volunteer with the Science National Honor Society, National Honor Society, and Buddy Club, and served as vice president and then president of the French Honor Society and treasurer of Student Creators for Change. She has also volunteered in the community with her local swim teams, the Woodland Wahoos and the RAYs, and as part of GOYA, the Greek Orthodox Youth Association. She plans to double major in chemistry and world languages at the University of Virginia while working towards a career in pediatric emergency medicine.

Salutatorian: Kelly Coulter, GPA 4.859

In her four years with the Commonwealth Governor's School, Kelly has earned numerous awards, including the CGS Math Award freshman year, and the CGS Overall Award in grades 10 and 11. She has been a member of the Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society, the National Honor Society, and the vice president of the History National Honor Society. She has volunteered her time with the Red Cross Club and UNICEF, and has served as an EMT. She also participated in French Club and DECA. Kelly hopes to make a difference and plans to pursue a pre-med path at the University of Virginia in the fall.

Mountain View High School

Brody Kester, Joline Lee

Valedictorian: Brody Kester, GPA 4.907

Brody is a passionate and determined student, a mock trial and debate champion, a two-time varsity cross-country runner, a three-time Future Business Leaders of America regional event medalist, and an imminent Eagle Scout, honored with the Senior Patrol Leader Excellence Award. Through the MVHS gifted program, Brody attended the American Legion’s Boys State, earning Best City and winning the Moot Court Championship. As Cyber Club vice president, he competed on the winning CTF team, achieving top-three state finishes in the Commonwealth CyberCup for two consecutive years. Brody is a member of the Student Council Association, National Honor Society, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes, where he serves as a huddle leader and was recently awarded the Jersey Mike’s Champions of Faith Scholarship for his leadership. Every Sunday, Brody volunteers at church—either playing guitar or running the soundboard for worship. As a student leader, he heads the youth worship band with his keyboard and vocals. Informally, he enjoys reading physics and mathematics books, playing recreational soccer, and deconstructing orchestral chord progressions. This fall, Brody will attend the University of Virginia to major in computer science, pursuing a cybersecurity focal path including ethical hacking and data obfuscation, with prospective additional concentrations in law and data science.

Salutatorian: Joline “Mei” Lee, GPA 4.871

Mei is a dedicated and creative student, recognized as an AICE Cambridge Scholar and a U.S. Presidential Scholar semifinalist. Since moving to Mountain View, Mei has continued to pursue a rigorous academic path through a combination of International Baccalaureate, Advanced Placement, and Dual Enrollment courses. Passionate about the arts, she has received multiple Scholastic Art Awards and previously served as President of both Art Club and National Art Honor Society. While living in Florida, Mei worked as a graphic design intern for the school district, where she discovered her passion for design and connecting with her community. At Mountain View, she has continued her involvement in community service through volunteer opportunities in the National Honor Society, Interact Club, and Bobcat Buddies. In her free time, Mei enjoys drawing, binge-watching her favorite shows, and collecting cute trinkets that make her smile. In the fall, Mei will be attending Northeastern University in Boston to study Mechanical Engineering and Design. She aims to explore the possibilities of artistic creativity with functional innovation.

North Stafford High School

Caitlyn Spencer, Fabiola Rodriguez

Valedictorian: Caitlyn Spencer, GPA 4.875

The daughter of a proud Filipina mother and a U.S. Air Force veteran father, Caitlyn has been committed to both academics and athletics. She was a part of the STAT engineering program and a proud National Honor Society member. Additionally, she participated in competitive Virginia aerospace innovation programs like the Virginia Aerospace Science and Technology Scholars (VASTS) and the Virginia Space Coast Scholars (VSCS). On the field, Caitlyn was a varsity cross-country runner for four years while serving as a captain for two. She was also on the varsity girls soccer team for four years, leading the team as a senior captain. In the fall, Caitlyn plans to get a degree in aerospace engineering for astronautics at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach.

Salutatorian: Fabiola Rodriguez, GPA 4.773

Fabiola is a STAT Biomedical Sciences program and the proud daughter of a Puerto Rican family rooted in service and education. Her mother is a dedicated teacher, and her father is a U.S. Navy veteran. Their values of perseverance, faith, and community have deeply influenced her journey. She served as President of the Hispanic Student Association, Vice President and Secretary of the Spanish Honor Society, and as an Officer in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She was also a member of the National Honor Society, HOSA-Future Health Professionals, and the All-County Choir. She is recognized as a College Board AP Scholar, received the National Hispanic Recognition Award for Outstanding Academic Achievement, and earned the Global Seal of Biliteracy. She volunteers as a tutor and Sunday Bible School teacher.

During her senior year, inspired by her strong commitment to the well-being of the Hispanic community, she focused her STAT Capstone project on addressing mental health disparities affecting Hispanic adults. She conducted research and led an advocacy campaign aimed at raising awareness and improving access to culturally competent mental health care. Fabiola will attend the University of Virginia to study Biology on the pre-med track, with the goal of becoming a neurologist.

Stafford High School

Jenah Chase, Rachel Kessler

Valedictorian: Jenah Chase, GPA 4.897

Jenah is the daughter of Tram and Julia Chase. She has been actively involved in sports, clubs, and activities over the past four years at Stafford High School. She has been a member of Varsity Field Hockey for four years, Girls' Tennis team, and is the co-founder and co-president of Pickleball Club. Jenah is the secretary for Math National Honor Society and Science National Honor Society. She is also a member of National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Future Business Leaders of America, and Key Club. Jenah has been a part of the Learn and Serve program for the past two years, where she has earned over 70 hours of community service each year. In her spare time, Jenah enjoys playing the piano and guitar, as well as playing board games, card games, and sports. Jenah will be attending the University of Virginia in the fall and plans to major in elementary education.

Salutatorian: Rachel Kessler, GPA 4.842

Rachel is a quadruplet born in Bethesda, Maryland to Captain and Mrs. George A. Kessler, Jr. Her father's military career had the family move around as she grew up, which included living in Japan and Italy prior to arriving in Stafford. She has enjoyed her time at Stafford High School and was active in Key Club, National English Honors Society, Pickleball Club, and Girls Soccer. Her favorite class at SHS was AP European History. Her passions include reading, baking, and spending time with friends and family. Rachel plans to continue her academic career at Jacksonville University pursuing a degree in Nursing followed by a career in the U.S. Navy.

Support the Advance with an Annual Subscription or Make a One-time Donation

The Advance has developed a reputation for fearless journalism. Our team delivers well-researched local stories, detailed analysis of the events that are shaping our region, and a forum for robust, informed discussion about current issues.

We need your help to do this work, and there are two ways you can support this work.

Sign up for annual, renewable subscription.

Make a one-time donation of any amount.

Make a One-time Donation

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”