By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

The Stafford Board of Supervisor’s meeting agenda for Tuesday, May 20, includes a public hearing on whether to increase the meals tax in order to provide more revenue to the school division for staff salaries, consideration of a request to have the Planning Commission review data center regulations, and several rezoning requests.

The meeting begins at 5 p.m. with the following presentations:

Work Session Items

Consideration of a new memorandum of understanding with Northern Virginia Conservation Trust regarding a land conservation partnership

Presentations from Departments

Utilities will present a resolution authorizing a pro-rata water and sewer agreement with Westlake Development, LLC.

Development Services will request to authorize a public hearing to amend and reordain the fee schedule for low voltage permit applications.

Planning and Zoning will present a request for the Planning Commission to review the county’s zoning ordinance related to tobacco and vape shop uses.

Planning and Zoning will present a request for the Planning Commission to review data center regulations. Supervisors established regulations for data centers in October of 2023. According to the background report for this agenda item, “The County has subsequently received numerous applications for data centers, and several have been approved. At its meeting on May 6, 2025, the Board discussed whether to consider any changes to the County regulations, as we have continued to learn more about data centers and their potential impact to the community. A majority of the Board agreed to consider forwarding a request to the Planning Commission to review the current regulations and provide any recommended changes to the Board.”



Joint Public Hearing

Supervisors will hold a joint public hearing with VDOT to gather input into the six-year plan for repairs and improvements to the county’s secondary road system.

Public Hearings

Ordinance to increase the meals and transient occupancy tax and to budget and appropriate the related revenue. During the budget process earlier this month, supervisors agreed to consider increasing the meals tax from 5% to 6% and allocating the revenue, which is projected to be $3.2 million, to the school division to pay for staff salary increases. Supervisors also agreed to consider increasing the transient occupancy tax, also known as the hotel tax, from 9% to 11% and allocate that revenue, projected to be about $1.1 million, towards replacing the Carl Lewis Community Center and the Aquia parking lot.

Ordinance to reduce transportation impact fees on developers. From the background report: “The Stafford County Transportation Impact Fee Program has been in place since 2003, with its last amendment in 2024 …At that time, the Board authorized fees at 50% of the consultant's maximum recommended rate to be instituted on July 1, 2025. However, the Board desires to consider proposed amendments to reduce transportation impact fee rates to 30% of the consultant's maximum recommended rate to be instituted on July 1, 2025. Further evaluation will be conducted with staff and the Transportation Impact Fee Advisory Committee.” Below are some of the previous approved and new proposed impact fees per development type:



Meeting Details

Support the Advance with an Annual Subscription or Make a One-time Donation

The Advance has developed a reputation for fearless journalism. Our team delivers well-researched local stories, detailed analysis of the events that are shaping our region, and a forum for robust, informed discussion about current issues.

We need your help to do this work, and there are two ways you can support this work.

Sign up for annual, renewable subscription.

Make a one-time donation of any amount.

Make a One-time Donation

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read the Obituaries

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”