By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Email Martin

The Stafford Board of Supervisors will hold a work session with three agenda items.

Rappahannock River Crossing Bridge Project - FAMPO’s Ian Ollis and John Ridout. (Presentation)

Review of Newly Adopted Virginia Legislation - Staff will provide a high-level overview of legislation adopted during the 2025 session of the Virginia General Assembly. Should the Board wish to adopt any new local authority granted to localities, staff can return with information at a future meeting. (Attachments 1 [County impact], 2 [Adopted K-12 Legislation], 3 [Legislative Summary], 4 [2025 Session Final Action Reports], and 5 [Stafford BOS Legislative Work Session)

Presentation of the Board's Draft 2026 General Assembly Legislative Program - The Board will receive a presentation of the initial draft of its proposed 2026 General Assembly Legislative Program. (Attachments 1 [Proposed Resolution R25-137], 2 [Draft 2026 Stafford Legislative Program], 3 [Redline Draft 2026 Stafford Legislative Program], and 4 [JLARC’s 2023 Virginia K-12 Funding Formula Report)

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”