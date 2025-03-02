Stafford Board of Supervisors Meeting
The supervisors meet Tuesday to discuss the FY26 budget.
By Martin Davis
EDITOR-IN-CHIEFEmail Martin
Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors’ meeting features up to 16 Consent Agenda items, the presentation of the proposed 2026 fiscal year budget, one agency report, and four action items.
Consent Agenda
Add-on to consent agenda; county administration; appointment of Ms. Tolanda Parker as Stafford County’s Falmouth district representative to the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization citizens transportation advisory committee
Add-on to consent agenda; county administration; appointment of Ms. Darla Stencavage as the Garrisonville district representative to the Stafford County Agricultural and Land Conservation Committee
County Administration; approve January 24, 2025, Joint Board of Supervisors and School Board Work Session minutes
County Administration; Approve January 24, 2025, Annual Advance Minutes
County Administration; Approve January 25, 2025, Annual Advance minutes
County Administration; approve January 25, 2025, Annual advance minutes
County Administration; Approve February 4, 2025, Board of Supervisors Meeting minutes
County Administration; Approve February 18, 2025, Board of Supervisors Meeting minutes
Human services; by virtue of position, appoint department of juvenile justice seat representative to the community policy and management team (cpmt)
County administration; appoint Mr. Chad Young as the George Washington district representative to the Stafford County agricultural and land conservation committee
Community engagement; proclamation to recognize march as women's history month proposed proclamation p25-03
Capital projects transportation; request reimbursement from the potomac and rappahannock transportation commission (prtc) for transportation expenditures proposed resolution r25-50
Capital projects; authorize the county administrator to execute a task order with bkv group dc pllc for design and construction administration services for musselman park proposed resolution r25-53
Capital projects; authorize the county administrator to execute a change order to task order no. 5 with Rummel, Klepper & Kahl, LLP for additional design engineering services for the U.S. route 17 North waterline extension project
Proposed resolution r25-58
Development services; petition VDOT to include Rising Sun Road, Rivers Edge Drive, Bridgepoint Drive within Rappahannock landing section 5 subdivision into the secondary system of state highways proposed resolution r25-63
Planning and zoning; approve requests to grant time limit extensions for various zoning reclassification and conditional use permit applications (projects known as attain at Stafford, Stafford One Industrial, Venture Business Park, Westlake UMW proffer amendment, and Celebrate Va Town celebrate proffer amendment)
Presentation by County Administrator
Presentations and Reports by Agencies
Planning and zoning; consider authorizing the county administrator to execute a new memorandum of understanding with Northern Virginia Conservation Trust regarding a land conservation partnership proposed resolution r25-62
Action Items
Budget and management; authorize advertisement for the public hearing to consider the fy2026 county budget Proposed resolution r25-26
County attorney; consider adopting amended by-laws to provide investigatory process for the removal of bacc appointees of the board proposed resolution r25-47
County administration; authorize the county administrator to rank and submit Congressionally-directed spending applications to the United States Senators and Congressional Representative for Stafford County for the referenced projects for federal fiscal year 2026 proposed resolution r25-54 (scso vehicle fleet radio replacement project)
Capital projects transportation; consider authorizing the county administrator to execute a contract with Sagres Construction Corporation for the construction of the US 1 & Courthouse Road (Route 630) project and budgeting and appropriating additional funding for the project proposed resolution r25-60
