By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

The Stafford School Board will meet Tuesday evening for a work session beginning at 5 p.m. and a regular business meeting—with a public hearing on elementary redistricting—beginning at 7 p.m.

Work Session

Presentation of preliminary design for new Drew Middle School

Annual Head Start and early childhood education training for School Board members

Discussion of Back to Base program (returning students with disabilities to their base schools)

Continued discussion of elementary redistricting

Discussion of potential consolidation of Commonwealth Governor’s School sites

Regular Session

Consent Agenda

There are 18 items on the consent agenda, including approval of minutes; approval of personnel report; annual approval of local plan for career and technical and special education; approval of change orders for elementary schools 18 and 19; and first review approval of textbooks for K-6 history and Advanced Placement math.

Presentations

Report and recommendations from the Military Families Advisory Committee

Report and recommendations from the Visual and Performing Arts Advisory Commitee

Superintendent’s “first 100 days” report

Awards and Recognitions

Public Hearing and Public Comment

The board will conduct a public hearing on elementary redistricting, hear general public comment, and will discuss the proposed April 29 joint town hall with the chairs and vice-chairs of the School Board and Board of Supervisors.

Meeting Details

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read the Obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”