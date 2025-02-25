By Adele Uphaus

The Stafford School Board will meet on Tuesday evening for a work session and business meeting, with the budget for fiscal year 2026 being the main item of business at both.

Work Session

Discussion of the local funding request is the sole agenda item at the work session, which begins at 5 p.m.

A summary of the superintendent’s budget is here.

Business Meeting

The regular business meeting begins at 7 p.m.

Consent Agenda

There are nine items on the consent agenda, including approval of minutes from December, January, and February meetings; approval of personnel recommendations; proclamations for Music in Our Schools Month, Youth Art Month, Theatre in Our Schools Month, Women’s History Month, and School Nutrition Month; approval of a new proposed memorandum of understanding with the Sheriff’s Office; and monthly student attendance and discipline reports.

Presentations

Presentation of a proclamation for School Board Appreciation Month

Presentation of a proclamation to School Board Clerk Missy Hall and Deputy Clerk Angie Murgo in honor of School Board Clerk Appreciation Week

Presentation of Career and Technical Education Month to Stafford High School teachers Richard Hall and Tammie Thomas

Presentation of Black History Month proclamation to Sarah Schuler and Corey Gault of Mountain View High School’s Black Student Union

Presentation of School Social Workers Appreciation Week to Katrina Clement, a social worker at Stafford High School

Recognition of Anthony Burns Elementary School staff for responding to a medical emergency

Presentation of a Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association to finance staff members Gwen Gilliam and Carter Fitch

Public Hearing and Public Comments

There will be a public hearing on the fiscal year 2026 budget, followed by general citizen comments.

Action Items

Retroactive approval of an emergency expenditure of $793,369.30 for the removal of canopies at the Rising Star Early Childhood Special Education Center, and approval to request reimbursement from the county’s School Emergency Reserve.

Award of a contract for $311,430.28 to F.H. Paschen for replacement of the canopies at the Rising Star center, and approval to request reimbursement from the School Emergency Reserve.

Award of a contract for $436,621.20 to Sturdisteel for the demolition and disposal of bleachers at the Stafford High School football stadium, and for furnishing and installing replacement bleachers, and approval to request reimbursement from the School Emergency Reserve.

Adoption of proposed amended policies 5701-P—clarifying the circumstances under which the superintendent may accept a grant award and those which require school board notification and approval—and 1108-P, which adds regular work session on the fourth Tuesday of the month.

Adoption of the FY26 funding request for presentation to the Board of Supervisors on March 12.

Meeting Details

