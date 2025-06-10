By Adele Uphaus

The Stafford School Board will hold a work session and retreat, as well as a regular business meeting, on Tuesday, June 10. There are closed sessions scheduled to discuss the superintendent’s evaluation, the acquisition of property for the Drew Middle School rebuild, and the revocation of a former high school teacher’s license.

Work Session and Retreat

The retreat will begin at 10 a.m. at the Aquia Harbour Community Center, 1417 Washington Drive. After a recess, the retreat will reconvene in the executive session room at the Alvin York Bandy administration building at 31 Stafford Avenue.

There will be a presentation from J.G. Consulting of a revised superintendent evaluation system. Following the presentation is the first closed session to “discuss and/or consider the superintendent's annual performance evaluation,” according to the agenda.

Back in open session, the board will continue its meeting with representatives from J.G. Consulting and discuss potential goals for the superintendent for the 2025-26 school year.

There will be a second closed session to “to discuss and/or consider the disposition of board-owned real property” and “to discuss and/or consider additional terms involving the purchase and sale agreement for the acquisition of real property for construction of a replacement facility for Edward E. Drew Middle School,” according to the agenda.

After a recess, the board will reconvene to discuss:

Proposals for the Virginia School Board Association’s 2025-26 legislative agenda

Drew Middle School design update

Transportation update

Recommendations of the High School #6 naming committee (the primary recommendation is Falls Run High School and the alternate is Hartwood High School)

Update on 2026-27 specialty centers

Regular Session

Consent Agenda

There are 26 items on the consent agenda, including approval of major and minor amendments to policies and regulations; applications for federal grants; committee appointments; a revised early childhood education calendar; and contracts for repair projects.

Awards and Recognitions

Ferry Farm Elementary staff for saving the life of a student who choked during lunch in the classroom.

T. Benton Gayle Middle School students Liam Jugl-Patel and Courtney Vabnick, who are recipients of the 2025 National Junior Honor Society Outstanding Achievement Award, given to anually to 500 students across the United States.

Stafford Schools' Lead Bus Driver Chris Lindschau, the the state winner of the Virginia Association for Pupil Transportation (VAPT) annual Bus Road-E-O competition.

Virginia General Assembly resolution commending school division staff.

Presentation

School Health Advisory Committee’s annual report and recommendations

Superintendent’s post-entry plan update

Action Items

Appointment of School Board members to serve on the Board's Finance & Budget Committee, Governance Committee, and Legislative Committee during fiscal year 2026 (July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026).

Proposed list of year-end savings expenditures (prioritized projects include purchase of eight special needs buses, increased transfer to health benefits fund, replacement of safety radios and airphones, and installing secondary locking office doors).

Award of a $2.9 million contract to Samaha Associates for design services for the Hartwood Elementary School replacement at the proffered site in the Westlake development.

Award of a $192.2 million contract to McDonough-Bolyard-Peck for the Hartwood Elementary rebuild.

Award of a contract for $395,644 to Moseley Architects for engineering and design services for the replacement of mechanical systems at Rodney Thompson Middle School.

Closed Session

There will be a final closed session to “discuss and/or consider the proposed revocation of a former high school teacher's license under the provisions of 8VAC20-23-720.”

Meeting Details

