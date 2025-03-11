By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

The Stafford School Board will meet on Tuesday for a work session at 5 p.m. and a regular business meeting at 7 p.m.

Work Session

There are three items on the work session agenda:

Discussion of elementary redistricting for the 2026-27 school year

Drew Middle School rebuild design update

Discussion of “non-transportation zones,” which would be established for the 2026-27 school year “for the purpose of optimizing transportation resources.” Staff recommend that an interdepartmental team continue and expand its review of non-transportation zones.

Regular Session

Consent Agenda

Items on the consent agenda include approval of meeting minutes; approval of the personnel recommendations; proclamations for School Nurse Day, Month of the Military Child, Autism Acceptance Month, School Library Month, and Community Appreciation Month; approval of a proposed new regulation governing boundary changes involving 5% or more of the student body; and monthly discipline and attendance reports.

Awards and Recognitions

School Nutrition Month proclamation

Music in Our Schools Month proclamation

Youth Art Month proclamation

Theater in Our Schools Month proclamation

Women’s History Month proclamation

Recognition of Principal Gregory Machi for his service as interim executive director of transportation

Action Items

Award of contract to renovate Rockhill Elementary School this summer, using $820,872.49 in savings from other projects

Authorization for staff to request $104,648 from county’s school emergency reserve to reimburse for emergency heater replacement at Garrisonville Elementary

Approval of funding plan for Health Benefits Fund

Approval of an appropriations request from the Board of Supervisors for carryover purchase orders

Announcements

The School Board will present its funding request to the Board of Supervisors on March 12 at 5 p.m. at the County Government Center.

Meeting Details

