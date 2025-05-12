Stafford School Board May 13 Meeting Preview
The board will hold two work sessions and a regular business meeting on Tuesday.
The Stafford School Board will meet three times on Tuesday, May 13.
Morning Work Session
The morning work session begins at 10 a.m. and includes the following agenda items:
Potential adjustments to reconcile the budget for fiscal year 2026
Information regarding the use of one-time funding for the cyclic replacement of student and classroom technology
Recommendations for 2025-26 Title I schools (Kate Waller Barrett, Anne E. Moncure, Falmouth, Rocky Run, Anthony Burns, Conway, and Ferry Farm elementary schools; Drew and Shirley Heim middle schools).
Afternoon Work Session
The afternoon work session begins at 5 p.m. and includes:
Continued discussion of Title I schools recommendation
Review and discussion of proposed amendments to the charter for its Legislative Committee, and will discuss the potential date for the 2025 Legislative Summit.
Commonwealth Governor’s School program overview
Regular Business Meeting
The regular meeting starts at 7 p.m.
Consent Agenda
There are 14 items on the consent agenda, including approval of minutes and personnel items; adoption of high school student fees; adoption of textbooks for K-6 history and social students and AP math; first review of minor changes to 11 policies; first review of three policies and two regulations with major amendments; and review of monthly student discipline and absentee report.
Presentations
Annual report from the School Board’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Advisory Committee
Third quarter financial update and year-end financial projections
Awards and Recognitions
Presentation of Teacher Appreciation Week proclamation to 2024-25 Teacher of the Year Tracey Watterson
Presentation of Mental Health Awareness Month proclamation to Stafford High School counselor Cathy Tobin
Presentation of 2025 Culinary Cup trophies
Recognition of Best in Show at 30th annual Johnny Johnson Youth Art Show (North Stafford High School's Chloe Gabrielson, a junior, for her Acrylic 24x36 piece titled "Andromeda”).
Recognition of regional, state, and national honors in the Performing Arts
Recognition of fall/winter state athletic champions
Recognition of anomatage tournament qualifyers
Recognition of National History Day state qualifyers
Recognition of Brooke Point High School students’ particiation in 2025 Young People’s Continental Congress
Action Items
Adoption of elementary redistricting plan
Adoption of budget for fiscal year 2026
Approval of use of $3.1 million in one-time carryover funds to purchase repalcement student Chromebooks and classroom computers
Approval of retention bonuses funded by the state
Approval of resolution to request close-out of Virginia Public School Authority interest accounts and to place remaining funds (approximately $775,000) in capital reserve fund
Meeting Details
Link to full morning work session agenda, afternoon work session agenda, and regular meeting agenda
