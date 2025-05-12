By Adele

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

Photo by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash

The Stafford School Board will meet three times on Tuesday, May 13.

Morning Work Session

The morning work session begins at 10 a.m. and includes the following agenda items:

Potential adjustments to reconcile the budget for fiscal year 2026

Information regarding the use of one-time funding for the cyclic replacement of student and classroom technology

Recommendations for 2025-26 Title I schools (Kate Waller Barrett, Anne E. Moncure, Falmouth, Rocky Run, Anthony Burns, Conway, and Ferry Farm elementary schools; Drew and Shirley Heim middle schools).

Afternoon Work Session

The afternoon work session begins at 5 p.m. and includes:

Continued discussion of Title I schools recommendation

Elementary redistricting scenarios

Review and discussion of proposed amendments to the charter for its Legislative Committee, and will discuss the potential date for the 2025 Legislative Summit.

Commonwealth Governor’s School program overview

Regular Business Meeting

The regular meeting starts at 7 p.m.

Consent Agenda

There are 14 items on the consent agenda, including approval of minutes and personnel items; adoption of high school student fees; adoption of textbooks for K-6 history and social students and AP math; first review of minor changes to 11 policies; first review of three policies and two regulations with major amendments; and review of monthly student discipline and absentee report.

Presentations

Awards and Recognitions

Presentation of Teacher Appreciation Week proclamation to 2024-25 Teacher of the Year Tracey Watterson

Presentation of Mental Health Awareness Month proclamation to Stafford High School counselor Cathy Tobin

Presentation of 2025 Culinary Cup trophies

Recognition of Best in Show at 30th annual Johnny Johnson Youth Art Show (North Stafford High School's Chloe Gabrielson, a junior, for her Acrylic 24x36 piece titled "Andromeda”).

Recognition of regional, state, and national honors in the Performing Arts

Recognition of fall/winter state athletic champions

Recognition of anomatage tournament qualifyers

Recognition of National History Day state qualifyers

Recognition of Brooke Point High School students’ particiation in 2025 Young People’s Continental Congress

Action Items

Adoption of elementary redistricting plan

Adoption of budget for fiscal year 2026

Approval of use of $3.1 million in one-time carryover funds to purchase repalcement student Chromebooks and classroom computers

Approval of retention bonuses funded by the state

Approval of resolution to request close-out of Virginia Public School Authority interest accounts and to place remaining funds (approximately $775,000) in capital reserve fund

Meeting Details

