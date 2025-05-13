By Adele Uphaus

Screenshot from presentation showing growth in economically disadvantaged student population in Stafford schools.

Stafford school division staff recommend adding two middle schools—Drew Middle and Shirley Heim Middle—to the list of schools that will receive Title I funding next year.

Historically, Chief Academic Officer Michael Bolling told the School Board at a work session Tuesday morning, only elementary schools have been recommended to receive these funds.

Title I funds are provided to states by the federal government and then allocated among school divisions to provide supplemental support to individual schools with high percentages of low-income students.

Bolling stressed that the funding can only be used to provide extra services on top of what is offered in all schools. According to the presentation given to the School Board, Title I funds can be used to hire additional adminstrators, teachers, content specialists, tutors, and support staff; offering supplemental academic intervention programs, providing family engagement activities; providing professional learning to staff; and purchasinag technology or instructional materials to enhance learning.

For the current fiscal year, Stafford received about $3 million in Title I funds, which was divided among eight identified elementary schools—Kate Waller Barrett, Anne E. Moncure, Falmouth, Rocky Run, Widewater, Anthony Burns, Conway, and Ferry Farm.

The schools received between $198,000 and $450,000 each, with Moncure receiving the most and Ferry Farm receiving the least.

Next year, the school division is anticipating slightly less in Title I funding—$2.96 million, which would be divided among 10 identified schools, including the two middle schools.

Bolling said the two middle schools are being recommended for identification as Title I schools based on need as evidenced by the number of enrolled students who are eligible for free and reduced meals and as expressed by staff.

More than half of Shirley Heim students and 41% of Drew students qualify for free and reduced lunch, according to Tuesday’s presentation, and School Board member Elizabeth Warner said staff at Shirley Heim have “consistently expressed staffing needs.”

Data on student achievement at the two middle schools over the past three years also suggests a need for Title I support. Bolling shared data showing that neither school met state targets for reading or math pass rates last year, or the two preceding years.

Identifing two new schools for Title I does mean a decrease in support to the other schools, division superintendent Daniel Smith said. He said he’s had conversations with the principals of all the schools involved about what that would mean.

The percent of economically disadvantaged students in Stafford schools has increased over the past four years from 30% to 45%.

During that time, total enrollment increased by about 1,500 students, but the number of economically disadvantaged students increased by 5,235—showing “the significant impacts of the pandemic,” Bolling said.

Looking ahead to the 2026-17 school year—and depending on redistricting scenarios—staff said both elementary school 18 and 19 will likely be identified as Title I schools, and Burns, Conway, and Ferry Farm elementary schools could potentially transition away from Title I identification.

The School Board will vote on the Title I recommendations in June. The majority of board members on Tuesday indiciated that they will support the staff recommendation.

