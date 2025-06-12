By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

Photo by CDC on Unsplash

Starting this month and running through the middle of July, Stafford County Public Schools will provide free meals to all children at eight sites around the county.

The division is participating in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program. Last summer, Stafford served 15,000 total under this program—as well as additional 23,400 meals under the National School Lunch Program during the summer.

Meals are available to pick up on a first-come, first-served basis to all children without charge at the following sites and times:

Anthony Burns Elementar y (60 Gallery Road), from June 9 through July 3. Breakfast from 8 to 8:20 a.m., lunch from 10:25 to 11:25 a.m. The site will be closed on June 13, 19, 20, and 27.

Conway Elementary (105 Primmer House Road), from June 9 through July 3. Breakfast from 8 to 8:20 a.m., lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Site closed June 13, 19, 20, and 27.

Rocky Run Elementary (95 Reservoir Road), from June 9 through July 3. Breakfast from 8 to 8:20 a.m., lunch from 10 to 11:10 a.m. Site closed June 13, 19, 20, and 27.

Widewater Elementary (101 Den Rich Road), from June 9 through July 11. Breakfast from 7:30 to 8 a.m., lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon. Site closed June 19 and 20, and July 3 and 4.

Edward Drew Middle (501 Cambridge Street), from June 16 through July 3. Breakfast from 9 to 9:30 a.m., lunch from 11:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Site closed June 19, 20, and 27.

Shirley Heim Middle (320 Telegraph Road), from June 9 through July 18. Breakfast from 9 to 9:20 a.m., lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Site closed June 13, 19, 20, and 27, and July 4.

North Star and Rising Star early childhood centers, from June 2 through July 18. Both sites closed June 19 and July 4. North Star (101 Shepherds Way) - breakfast from 7:45 to 8:15 a.m., lunch from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Rising Star (610 Gayle Street) - breakfast from 8:45 to 9:15 a.m., lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon.



This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”