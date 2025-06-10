By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

Even though it’s not officially summer yet, it’s not too early to start preparing for the 2025-26 school year. Stafford County Public Schools this week introduced the “Empower Pack Project,” a new way to outfit students in need with supplies to set them up for success.

“At the heart of the initiative is a shift from a bulk supply drive to a personalized adoption model,” the division announced in a press release.

Community members, faith-based groups, local businesses, and civic organizations can sign up to provide a fully packed backpack for a Stafford County student. After signing up, they’ll receive basic details—such as grade level, gender, and preferred theme—about a specific student, so shopping can be personalized.

Groups and individuals can also sign up to conduct a supply drive, or to contribute individual items or a dollar amount towards the initiative.

“Our Empower Pack Project is a meaningful evolution of a tradition that now goes beyond school supplies,” said division superintendent Daniel Smith in the press release. “The Empower Pack Project strengthens our community and fosters a culture of support, dignity, and readiness for every child in the district.”

It’s also part of the division’s mission “to prepare students for lifelong success while inviting the broader Stafford community to play a vital role in that effort.”

Additional information—with a link to participate in the Empower Pack Project—is on the division’s website.

