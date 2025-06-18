By Martin Davis

Former Richmond mayor Levar Stoney conceded the Democratic primary race for Lt. Governor Wednesday morning, clearing the way for Sen. Ghazala Hashmi to face off against embattled Republican John Reid this November.

Hashmi, the first Muslim to serve in the Virginia senate, had declared victory earlier Tuesday evening, before the Associated Press, New York Times, or Washington Post had called the race.

Stoney’s running for the Lt. Gov.’s seat came on the heels of his attempt to compete for the state’s top job — governor. However, he was not able to overcome three-time U.S. congresswoman Abigail Spanberger who is once again proving to be a fundraising force, having raised $22,823,842 as of June 5, more than double her Republican opponent Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears’ $9,198,714.

Stoney’s chance to run for the No. 2 job in the commonwealth — a largely ceremonial position — were likely undone by the water crisis that hit Richmond last year.

Hashmi won Richmond with 16,330 votes, more than 10,000 more votes than Stoney received. She also carried Hanover and Henrico counties, as well as winning in vote-rich Northern Virginia.

Durant Launches Bid for Congress

Sen. Tara Durant got out of the gate first in the 2026 run for Congressional District 7 by announcing her intention to pursue the Republican nomination.

Durant has had a rapid rise in Virginia politics. Following a confrontation with Black Lives Matters protestors in Fredericksburg in June 2020, she ran for and won the House District 28 seat and served from 2022-2024. She won the Senate District 27 seat in 2024, beating Democratic candidate Joel Griffin in a close race.

Durant has enjoyed the favor of Gov. Glenn Youngkin, but she is likely to face competition for the seat.

The Advance has reached out to Durant’s office for comment about the decision to run, but as of press time has not received a response.

