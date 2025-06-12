FXBG Advance

FXBG Advance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Ann's avatar
Mary Ann
2h

The musical, 1776, featured a happy rendition of Richard Henry Lee's resolution. Proud to be a Virginian!

Welcome, new citizens!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Martin Davis
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture