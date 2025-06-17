Summer Meals for Spotsylvania Children and Teens Available This Week Through July 31
By Adele Uphaus
MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT
Email Adele
Spotsylvania County Public Schools is participating in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s SUN Meals-to-Go feeding program this summer.
Meal kits consisting of seven days’ worth of breakfast and supper food items will be available for pick-up for all children and youth under the age of 18 once a week, through July 31.
Kits will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis from 5 to 7 p.m. at the following locations:
Tuesdays at Massaponax High School
Wednesdays at Spotsylvania High School
Thursdays at Cedar Forest Elementary (no pick-up June 19 or July 3)
Students attending summer school programs will receive three-day meal kits during these sessions.
More information is at the school division’s website.
This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”