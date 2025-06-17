By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

Spotsylvania County Public Schools is participating in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s SUN Meals-to-Go feeding program this summer.

Meal kits consisting of seven days’ worth of breakfast and supper food items will be available for pick-up for all children and youth under the age of 18 once a week, through July 31.

Kits will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis from 5 to 7 p.m. at the following locations:

Tuesdays at Massaponax High School

Wednesdays at Spotsylvania High School

Thursdays at Cedar Forest Elementary (no pick-up June 19 or July 3)

Students attending summer school programs will receive three-day meal kits during these sessions.

More information is at the school division’s website.

Paragraph II

Hede

Support the Advance with an Annual Subscription or Make a One-time Donation

The Advance has developed a reputation for fearless journalism. Our team delivers well-researched local stories, detailed analysis of the events that are shaping our region, and a forum for robust, informed discussion about current issues.

We need your help to do this work, and there are two ways you can support this work.

Sign up for annual, renewable subscription.

Make a one-time donation of any amount.

Make a One-time Donation

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read Last Week's Obituaries

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”