The Trees

By Percival Everett

Published by Graywolf Press

Reviewed by Drew Gallagher

Percival Everett’s novel James is being rightly lauded as one of the best books of 2024. This retelling of Huck Finn from Jim’s perspective is haunting and somehow did not win the Booker Prize in 2024, which continues an ongoing feud I have with the Booker judges and their inability to recognize the best book of the year as selected by the second most prolific book reviewer in the history of the Advance.

This era of Percival Everette (the movie American Fiction was released and celebrated last year which qualifies as an era of Percival Everett) has afforded readers an opportunity to go back and find some titles that they have missed upon their original release. Such was the case with The Trees, which was released in 2021 and, of course, did not win the Booker Prize in 2022. The Trees is a profound and comic novel of America’s history of lynching and the retribution it so rightly deserves.

I am certain that some politicians and Moms for Liberty members who were not kicked out for having threesomes would like to deny that lynching ever occurred in this great land of ours, but there is no denying the brilliance of The Trees.

Drew Gallagher is a freelance writer residing in Fredericksburg, Virginia. He is the second-most-prolific book reviewer and first video book reviewer in the 136-year history of the Free Lance-Star Newspaper. He aspires to be the second-most-prolific book reviewer in the history of FXBG Advance.

Reviewed by Meaghan Sekinger

For Brussels sprout aficionados, it is a great time to love these fantastic cruciferous gems. Because, if you haven’t noticed, Brussels sprouts are having a bit of a moment.

I’ve enjoyed Brussels sprouts from many restaurants across the United States, most recently in Denver, Colorado. While there may have been contributing factors to why those Brussels sprouts were particularly delicious, nothing compares to the delightful Brussels sprouts I enjoyed last winter at Rebellion Bourbon Bar & Kitchen, Fredericksburg.

I visited Rebellion Whiskey Bar & Kitchen with my friends on a crisp winter night during Fredericksburg’s Restaurant Week. We work for local school systems, and our January Restaurant Week experiences are often followed by a snow day.

We sat at a table near the roaring fire and were impressed with the variety of delicious options on the menu as the snow began to fall.

I chose what any true Brussels sprouts fan would: the Brussels Sprout Caesar Salad - Don’t worry, it’s still on the menu! My meal was unlike any other interpretation of my favorite vegetable. While sprouts are usually served as a hearty side, this was an entree-sized dish. It was savory, and crispy, and it was topped with a fried egg, people!

My friends and I sat and enjoyed our meal, our drinks, and the buzzing of our cell phones, announcing one by one that the local school systems were canceling school like a house of cards. What do I remember about this wonderful meal, shared fireside by my good friends as the hopeful glee of a snow day fell upon us? The warm and hearty Brussels Sprout Caesar Salad. I ate the leftovers from home on my glorious snow day.

Meaghan Sekinger is a local educator who enjoys time with family and friends, reading, Raven’s games, and, of course, Brussels sprouts.

Reviewed by Vanessa Sekinger

As an alum of Mary Washington, I enjoy attending the events that are offered on campus including the plays, the annual Multi-cultural Fair, and the Great Lives lecture series. The Great Lives lecture series happens every winter on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 7:30 in Dodd Auditorium (and it is free!). The offerings vary in topic but are always engaging.

The idea of each lecture is to delve into the life of a person and learn more about how they had an impact on their world. Last year, the lectures ranged from classical figures such as Shakespeare and the Caesars, to more modern people like Stan Lee and Billie Jean King. Each evening of the series includes about an hour lecture from an expert on the person followed by an opportunity for questions. Many of the lecturers have written books about their person and sometimes there is an opportunity for signed copies of their work.

The Billie Jean King lecture was terrific. I left the lecture impressed with Billie Jean King’s sports records and her accomplishments in fighting for social justice. The lecturer told interesting stories and wove it all together with some poignant and inspiring insights. I have been to many over the years, and this one was one of my favorites.

2025’s lectures will begin on January 21 and run through March 20th. The lectures include Phillis Wheatley, Pete Rose, John Lewis, Hedy Lamarr, and Captain Cook among many others. Check the schedule to see what will interest you.

Vanessa Sekinger is the editor of the Books and Culture page and loves to read, spend time with family, laugh, and be outside.

