BIBLIOPHOBIA: A MEMOIR

By Sarah Chihaya

Published by Random House (February 4, 2025)

Reviewed by Drew Gallagher

Most people who read books enjoy reading books about other people who read books and what books they like to read. (Except in Spotsylvania County where certain individuals read books, or don’t, to tell other people what they are not allowed to read and how best to parent their children.) Bibliophobia by Sarah Chihaya is a book for those who like to read about what other people have read.

That brief distillation above is unfair because Chihaya’s book is a memoir with more depth beyond a list of books she has liked or have affected her. Chihaya recounts her attempt at suicide and her history of depression and the dark well it sprung from. But for the purposes of this review, I intend to focus mainly on a couple of the works she mentions, and there is a bit of rich irony in the fact that the book that most affected the author was on the list of books that the former Spotsylvania County School Board banned from its schools—The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison.

The inspiration for the title of Bibliophobia comes partly from the hold that The Bluest Eye held over its author because, for years, Chihaya could not reread the book, though she carried it everywhere. She was literally “phobic” of what The Bluest Eye might reignite within her. Morrison’s tale of Pecola changed the way Chihaya viewed the world.

“When I first read it, I couldn’t understand how or why, but I knew that this book was different from anything I had read before. Morrison’s descriptions curled in my mind and lashed out to my nerve endings. Of course, I had come across plenty of lovely words and enchanting phrases in many of the books I’d read up to that point, especially the ones I read over and over again. But this was different. Somehow the jarring beauty of language, metaphor after metaphor sinuously winding around the vital terror that the book inspired, imbued the book itself with a kind of electrical charge. Ever since, every time I pulled it from a moving box, or accidentally came across it on a shelf, I felt a static shock I could have sworn was physical.”

God forbid a high school student should ever have such a reading experience.

Chihaya beautifully captures her experience with The Bluest Eye, and, for many readers, it will evoke similar memories of books that changed their life. (For me, it was Albert Camus’ The Plague. When Tarrou catches the plague and dies, I remember weeping softly in my teenage bed and having difficulty falling asleep that night.) There were a number of other books that had an effect on Chihaya, and she writes of them in vivid detail. One that I was not familiar with was the long poem, “The Glass Essay”, by Canadian poet Anne Carson.

Stumbling upon this poem and then reading it in its entirety (online because it seemed absolutely necessary to read it in that instant) was a moment of serene pleasure. I ran to Riverby Books the next day because I needed this poem in my library, but they did not have it. But now each time I go into Riverby, I can scan the poetry section with the hope that someone will have deemed it time to share their copy of Anne Carson with the world. This is the very essence of reading and the adventure and joy that it can hold.

Drew Gallagher is a freelance writer residing in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Who Is Government? The Untold Story of Public Service

By Michael Lewis

Published by Riverhead Books, March 2025

Reviewed By Martin Davis

John F. Kenndy’s inaugural statement “Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country” is 64 years, 12 presidents, and 6 generations in past.

The principle upon which it rests — public service — has been under ruthless assault for almost as long.

The Trump Administration is vying to deliver a lethal dagger straight into the heart of the idea.

Before one gets too excited, read Who Is Government? It’s a reminder that those who work in public service — as opposed to the politicians they serve under — are having impacts that far exceed the salaries that they receive. And they do it without klieg lights, narcissistic Hollywood awards shows, gawdy monuments to their work, or the NFL and corporate American thanking them for their service.

The book began as an opinion series in the Washington Post. Michael Lewis — whose best-known book is Moneyball — got the idea when shortly after Trump won his first presidential election, he stiff-armed the traditional transition process and fired the roughly 500 people on his transition team. “Chris,” the president-elect said to Chris Christie, “you and I are so smart, that we could leave the victory party two hours early and do the transition ourselves.”

Lewis realized that the incoming Administration had nary a clue what the federal government did. And, neither did he.

So he and other reporters set out to find people inside the government to understand just how the operation works. It wasn’t an easy task, as federal employees prefer to stay away from reporters’ microphones. They have important work to do.

Who Is Government? is the result of the reporting compiled by the Post that became one of the best-read series in that paper’s illustrious history.

If you’re one of those who hasn’t cancelled your Washington Post subscription (I had, but old habits die hard, and I still have friends who work there, so I resubscribed) you can read “The Canary,” the first chapter in the book. (You can also read the rest of the Post series.)

This is no love letter to federal bureaucracy. It certainly has its share of fat. Something Democrats (Bill Clinton’s Reinventing Government team cut hundreds of thousands of jobs) and Republicans (Ronald Reagan tried to reduce government’s size) typically agree on. But then, so do the tech companies in Silicon Valley, and most any major corporation you care to name.

Rather, this is a look at some of the extraordinary people and ideas and advancements that federal employees have been responsible for.

The book’s big lesson may well be this. Trim the fat, but be smart about it. America’s future rests on people committed to public service. They are intelligent, talented people who place country over self.

