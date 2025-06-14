Fredericksburg has welcomed two new independent bookstores in recent months — Tales and Tails on Charles Street, and Novel on William Street. Profiles of the shops and their owners are coming this week. Today, we asked what books are drawing interest in their shops.

Tales and Tails

A dog-wagging good title is Tales and Tails Book of the Month. Grab a coffee, a pastry, and a copy; sit outside with your favorite four-legged friend; and enjoy this read by the author of A Man Called Ove.

My Friends

Published: May 6, 2025

Publisher: Atria Books

Pages: 488

Novel

A big seller at Novel this month is Adult Children of Emotionally Immature Parents. For those looking for lighter read with local touch, Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil includes a bookmark made by a local that matches the book.

Bury our Bones in the Midnight Soil

Published: June 10, 2025

Publisher: Tor Books

Pages: 544

Adult Children of Emotionally Immature Parents

Published: June 1, 2015

Publisher: New Harbinger Publications

Pages: 216

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”