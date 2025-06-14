Sunday Books & Culture - Independent Booksellers
What are people reading at local bookstores? The Advance brings you all the hot titles people are reading, talking about, and buying.
Fredericksburg has welcomed two new independent bookstores in recent months — Tales and Tails on Charles Street, and Novel on William Street. Profiles of the shops and their owners are coming this week. Today, we asked what books are drawing interest in their shops.
Tales and Tails
A dog-wagging good title is Tales and Tails Book of the Month. Grab a coffee, a pastry, and a copy; sit outside with your favorite four-legged friend; and enjoy this read by the author of A Man Called Ove.
My Friends
Published: May 6, 2025
Publisher: Atria Books
Pages: 488
Novel
A big seller at Novel this month is Adult Children of Emotionally Immature Parents. For those looking for lighter read with local touch, Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil includes a bookmark made by a local that matches the book.
Bury our Bones in the Midnight Soil
Published: June 10, 2025
Publisher: Tor Books
Pages: 544
Adult Children of Emotionally Immature Parents
Published: June 1, 2015
Publisher: New Harbinger Publications
Pages: 216
