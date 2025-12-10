Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

By Del. Phillip Scott

REPRESENTING HD-63

I hope everyone had a safe and fun snow week! It was certainly enjoyable getting out with my family.

I want to highlight two bills that I have committed to carrying this session.

The first is a retry of HB 2399. I’ve had multiple constituents reach out to me describing situations where they had to obtain consent from their own children to view vital health records at certain hospitals, such as UVA. After looking into it, I learned that a bill passed a few years ago made it mandatory for private hospitals to provide parents access through secure portals.

The issue lies in the details of that bill: it only covers what are called “licensed hospitals,” which are private hospitals (e.g., HCA, Sentara, etc.). It does not cover publicly funded hospitals, which many Medicaid parents rely on, especially for children who need specialized or complicated care. In an emergency, a parent may need quick access to that portal to double-check dosages, instructions, or scheduling. These are not minor tasks, and parents are currently unable to perform them under the existing law.

Last year, this bill advanced through committee but, despite having no fiscal impact, was inexplicably referred to the Appropriations Committee, where it died without a hearing. Unfortunately, the party in power sometimes uses this tactic to kill a bill without taking a recorded vote.

The second bill I have committed to carrying addresses the water crisis faced by Orange County residents in late 2024. Last session, we worked on fixing one part of the code that, had it been passed in prior years, would have helped mitigate the situation by strengthening reporting requirements for emergencies and anomalies.

In our continued search for solutions, we identified another glitch in the code that we plan to tackle this year, one dealing with something called “receivership.” Receivership is an enforcement option in dire situations where the owner of a public water system is not meeting critical needs to protect public health. It allows the Commissioner of Health to petition a circuit court for a judicial order temporarily appointing another qualified waterworks owner or entity to operate the system properly until a permanent solution is found. Due process is provided through the legal process, and the owner, the receiver, or the Commissioner of Health may ask the court at any time to terminate the receivership once the conditions that initiated it have been resolved.

The original statute was enacted in 2003 and limits receivership to “private waterworks.” This means a waterworks owned by a public entity, such as a town, city, county, or public service authority, cannot be placed into receivership. The Rapidan Service Authority in Orange County is a public service authority and is therefore exempt, along with Spotsylvania County Utilities Department. As currently written, about half of all waterworks in the state are exempt from this critical enforcement tool. My bill will put everyone on the same playing field and make it easier to ensure all Virginians have access to clean water.

I hope to have more updates soon, as my agenda for the 2026 Regular Session is finalized.

Sharing This Story Strengthens Your Community. Share

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”