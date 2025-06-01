By Clay Jones

We don’t cover Culpeper here at the Advance, so when Clay Jones suggested having some fun with Trump pardoning former Culpeper Sheriff Scott Jenkins, of course we said “Yes!” According to NBC News 4, “Federal prosecutors said Jenkins took more than $75,000 in bribes from people he made auxiliary deputies, claiming their badges would allow them to carry concealed weapons in all 50 states. Donors said they also wanted the badges to help them get out of speeding tickets. Jenkins’ defense said the funds were legal campaign contributions and a “provocative” and “creative response” to defending gun rights by building up the auxiliary program.” As we say in journalism, sometimes, the stories just write themselves. Or, in this case, draw themselves.

