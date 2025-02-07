By Cori Blanch

Though the freezing of federal grant funds has been blocked by two judges, the move has created confusion, concern, and in some cases, disruptions of funds. On Wednesday evening, the executive director of Empower House, Kathy Anderson, and the executive editor of Fredericksburg Area Health and Support Services (FAHASS), Joseph Lyttle, joined the New Dominion Podcast to talk about how life is changing at their respective organizations.

Empower House, which receives about one-third of its budget from federal sources, serves victims of domestic violence and their children, putting them on a path to building new lives. FAHASS, which receives about 90% of its budget from federal sources, serves people living with HIV as well as support services and outpatient health care for members of the LGBTQ community.

Their discussion reveals the potential damage not only to those people they serve directly, but the cascading series of unintended consequences the community as a whole faces should they not be able to fulfill their missions.

To those who are new to the New Dominion Podcast, this episode is a must-hear. Our guests put a human face to fallout from the withdrawal of government support.

