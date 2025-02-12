By Author

The following Executive Orders and Memoranda affect the transportation network in the United States.

Memorandum for the Heads of Executive Departments and Agencies - This memoranda directs “the heads of executive departments and agencies (agencies) to review all funding that agencies provide to NGOs. The heads of agencies shall align future funding decisions with the interests of the United States and with the goals and priorities of my Administration, as expressed in executive actions; as otherwise determined in the judgment of the heads of agencies; and on the basis of applicable authorizing statutes, regulations, and terms.”

Unleashing Prosperity through Deregulation - This EO declares that “whenever an executive department or agency (agency) publicly proposes for notice and comment or otherwise promulgates a new regulation, it shall identify at least 10 existing regulations to be repealed.”

Unleashing American Energy - This EO covers substantial territory. The summary provided Akin Gump follows: “This executive order establishes that it is the policy of the United States to encourage energy production and exploration on federal lands and waters and to eliminate the electric vehicle (EV) mandate. It requires the heads of departments to review all regulations that burden domestic energy production and use, and to implement action plans to rescind or revise such regulations. The order rescinds a number of Biden’s executive orders on energy and the environment and implements actions to terminate the Green New Deal. It directs agency heads to eliminate delays with respect to permitting and expedite projects deemed essential to the nation’s economy or security. It also directs DOE to restart review of LNG export applications and to identify all agency actions that impose undue burdens on domestic mining.”

