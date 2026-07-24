TODAY’S ADVANCE READS

James Noll, Bruce Saller, and Phil Huber

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By James Noll, GUEST COLUMNIST

Everybody complains about their job. Overbearing managers. Unrealistic workloads. Annoying co-workers. Most, when hearing a friend kvetch about work, commiserate. But when educators do it, we’re often met with one of the following standard canards:

“Remember your why.” “Teachers are in it for the outcome, not the income.” “Must be nice having summers off.” And finally, “You knew what you were signing up for.”

Let’s focus on the last one first.

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Bruce Saller, ADVANCE CONTRIBUTOR

The country’s first sodium-ion battery production facility is being constructed in California. The company Peak Energy says the plant will produce batteries that can store 4 billion watt-hours of electricity annually. The batteries are predicted to cost 20 percent less than lithium-ion batteries, and shipments are planned to start in the first quarter of 2027.

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By Phil Huber, ADVANCE COLUMNIST

Donald Trump did not create most of America’s problems. He has become their accelerant. He has done this across several fronts at once—our democratic institutions, the capacity of government to do its job, the health of our economy, our willingness to invest in the future, and the strength of our alliances.

An accelerant does not start a fire. It makes an existing fire burn hotter, spread faster, and become harder to control.

FREDLINES

Eve Evans, EDITORIAL ASSISTANT

Residents Rally Against Planned 6.5-Mile Transmission Line

By Uriah Kiser

07/24/2026

Prince William County residents protested Thursday against Dominion Energy’s proposed 6.5-mile, 230-kilovolt transmission line between the Nokesville Substation and a planned Bristow Switching Station. Community members and local officials raised concerns about the project’s impact on private property and the area’s rural character, while Dominion said the line is needed to support growing energy demand and maintain reliability. Read the full article for additional details on the proposed transmission project and community response.

Land Swap Proposed for Data Centers Near Prince William Forest Park

By Uriah Kiser

07/24/2026

Federal officials are considering a land swap that could allow construction of at least four data centers near Prince William Forest Park and Quantico Creek. Conservation groups and local leaders have raised concerns about potential impacts to wetlands, water quality, and the park’s natural resources, while the proposal remains under review. Read the full article for more details on the proposed land exchange and community response.

Fredericksburg to Complete LED Street Light Conversions by 2027

By Uriah Kiser

07/24/2026

The City of Fredericksburg is continuing its transition to LED streetlights as part of efforts to improve energy efficiency and reduce emissions. Previous conversions in the Mayfield and Central Park areas are expected to save thousands in annual electricity costs, while additional funding approved for FY 2026 and FY 2027 will complete the citywide upgrade by mid-2027.

Read the full article for more details on the LED conversion project, projected savings, and the city’s sustainability goals.

Future Regional Power Supply Down, but Not Out

By Uriah Kiser

07/24/2026

PJM’s latest capacity auction highlighted ongoing challenges with the region’s power supply as electricity demand continues to grow faster than available resources. The shortfall is especially significant for Northern Virginia, where expanding data center development is increasing demand and contributing to concerns over future utility costs and grid reliability. Read the full article for additional details on PJM’s capacity outlook, planned solutions, and potential impacts on regional customers.

Warner proposes link of data center tax break to environment (Paywalled)

By Michael Martz Richmond Times-Dispatch

07/23/2026

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner has introduced legislation aimed at increasing transparency and environmental standards for data centers as Virginia continues to debate how to tax and regulate the rapidly growing industry. The proposal would require data centers receiving federal tax incentives to disclose energy and water use, emissions, and meet higher efficiency standards, reflecting concerns over the industry’s impact on local communities and resources. Read the full article for more details on Warner’s proposal, Virginia’s ongoing data center policy debate, and reactions from lawmakers and industry groups

Robert Burrus, who made Richmond law firm a powerhouse, dies at 91 (Paywalled)

By Michael Martz Richmond Times-Dispatch

07/23/2026

Robert L. Burrus Jr., longtime chairman of the McGuireWoods law firm, died July 12 at age 91 after a career that shaped Virginia’s legal and business landscape. Burrus gained prominence for his role advising Dominion during a 1990s corporate battle with Virginia Power, helping transform both the utility company and McGuireWoods into major Virginia institutions. Read the full article for more details on Burrus’ career, influence on Virginia business, and his contributions to the Richmond community.

Suspect arrested at airport in Caroline County fraud probe (Paywalled)

By Keith Epps

07/23/2026

A Richmond man suspected of defrauding multiple victims, including a Caroline County resident, was arrested Tuesday at Richmond International Airport before boarding a flight. Investigators allege Shavon Tyvell Boyd used false identities, fraudulent documents, and personal stories to gain victims’ trust before issuing a $22,000 bad check during a home sale transaction. Read the full article for more details on the investigation, additional suspected victims, and police warnings about fraud schemes.

Stafford County man sentenced for sex crimes against boy (Paywalled)

By Keith Epps

07/23/2026

A Bridgewater man was sentenced Wednesday to 11 years in prison after being convicted of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old boy in Stafford County in 2023. Hans Jay Zerbe received a 25-year sentence with 14 years suspended after entering an Alford plea to forcible sodomy of a child under 13, with the case involving testimony from the child and an investigation by Stafford authorities. Read the full article for more details on the court proceedings, sentencing arguments, and investigation.

Stafford County to get $3.2M in federal funds for Head Start

BY FPF staff

07/24/2026

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded Stafford County $3.2 million to support local Head Start programs, according to Rep. Eugene Vindman’s office. The funding will help provide early childhood education, nutrition, health services, and family support programs aimed at improving school readiness and long-term outcomes for children. Read the full article for more details on the grant and its impact on Stafford County’s early childhood programs.

STATE OF THE STATE

VaNews/VIRGINIA PUBLIC ACCESS PROJECT

Matthew Lancaster/Unsplash

By ARIEL WITTENBERG, E&E News

When Virginia’s top environmental regulator received an analysis warning of data center pollution, it took him less than five minutes to forward it to seven people on his staff. The Piedmont Environmental Council had sent the report to Michael Rolband as a courtesy two days before publicizing it in March. It ignited a scramble within the agency to poke holes in the analysis, which raised concerns about the health effects of an AI facility that stands at the vanguard of the state’s fastest-growing industry. “Will you review and tell me what you think?” Rolband, the director of the state Department of Environmental Quality, asked members of his air permitting staff.

By DAVID M. POOLE, Poole Report

On June 30, Sen. Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth) dipped into her campaign account to cover $300,000 in legal defense costs following an FBI raid in May of her personal business office in Portsmouth, according to campaign finance disclosures released last week. The transactions took place 24 hours before a new Virginia law banning the personal use of campaign funds went into effect. The new law closed a loophole that for 20 years spared legal consequences for candidates who converted campaign funds for personal use.

By DANIEL BERTI, Prince William Times

Federal officials are considering a land swap that would allow a developer to build at least four data centers next to Prince William Forest Park in close proximity to Quantico Creek, one of the most pristine waterways in Northern Virginia. The proposed swap appears to involve Quantico Ridge, a project that proposes four, 100-foot-tall data centers and an electric substation along the western border of Prince William Forest Park. It’s the latest iteration of a plan first proposed about five years ago.

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Articles from newspapers throughout the Commonwealth and Washington D.C. Firewalls will block you from reading some, but you’ll at least have some idea about what’s going on from the headlines and summaries. CLICK HERE.

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”