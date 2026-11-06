FREDLINES

Claire Marshall Watkins, ASSOCIATE EDITOR

Noah Morgan/Unsplash

Spotsylvania Planning Commission recommends approval of mixed-use development

By Taft Coghill Jr. 11/5/2026

Spotsylvania County resident Angie Craddock often glances at the 12.5 acres of land on Five-Mile Road, knowing it likely won’t remain undeveloped for long.

Craddock accepted that developers would eventually want to construct homes on the property. However, a proposal that includes a Sheetz convenience store and other commercial space in addition to 40 townhomes never crossed her mind.

“We understand that little green spot we had right there with all the trees was not going to last,” Craddock told the Spotsylvania Planning Commission Wednesday night. “I don’t oppose having more housing because I know we need it. But there are 15 gas stations between Harrison Crossing and Central Park … We don’t need 16 gas stations in three miles.”

Campaign supporters cheer Eugene Vindman on election night (paywalled)

By Pilar Davis 11/5/2026

Congressman Eugene Vindman and his family, friends and supporters gathered at Woolen Mill in Downtown Fredericksburg on election night to watch the returns roll in.

Vindman campaigned on issues related to addressing infrastructure impacted by growing populations, veterans’ healthcare needs, and preventing data centers from being built near residential areas, along with a host of other matters that affect the residents in the region.

The watch party began at 6 p.m., and Vindman was expected to address supporters shortly after polls closed at 7 p.m.

Officers rescue wheelchair-bound woman from burning home (paywalled)

By Keith Epps 11/5/2026

Fredericksburg police have released a short but dramatic video showing officers getting a woman out of her smoke-filled home.

City firefighters and other emergency workers went to 227 Hillcrest Drive off Lafayette Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon in response to a house fire. City fire chief Mike Jones said three or four people were at the home at the time, and all of them got out safely.

Among them were a man and his wife, who is confined to a wheelchair. City police officers D.V. Lawrence and Dylan Smith are being credited with safely getting the woman out. Jones said the fire started in the lower section of the home, and the woman was upstairs, where the smoke was quickly filling the area.

Stafford has until February to set local cannabis rules if it wants a say on licenses

By PLN News 11/5/2026

Stafford County has limited authority to regulate recreational marijuana businesses once state licensing begins in 2027, County Attorney Rysheda McClendon told the Board of Supervisors on Oct. 27.

The presentation followed a closed session on the topic. Supervisors took no votes and asked no questions during the public portion of the work session at the George L. Gordon Jr. Government Center. Chairman Deuntay Diggs and the full board were present.

Virginia authorized adult-use recreational cannabis through the 2026 budget process, with effective dates rolling into 2027. Because Virginia is a Dillon Rule state, localities generally cannot regulate marijuana uses except where state law specifically allows it.

Police Blotter: Gar-Field High coach charged with indecent liberties; missing Woodbridge teen sought

By PLN News 11/5/2026

Prince William County police said they arrested the head coach of the Gar-Field High School girls basketball team on five counts of indecent liberties by a custodian after a sexual assault investigation involving a 15-year-old player, according to Thursday’s daily incident report. Police are also asking for the public’s help locating a missing endangered 17-year-old in Woodbridge, while the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office sought a missing juvenile near Mountain View High School and reported a fugitive arrest from Kentucky.

Election results for Virginia’s 7th district general election

By The Weekly Ringer 11/4/2026

Incumbents Mark Warner (D) and Eugene Vindman (D) have won seats in the US Senate and in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District races, respectively.

This year’s General Election was predicted by experts to bring a Blue Wave to the open seats in Congress following President Trump’s low approval rating.

According to an Oct. 29 poll from Gallup, voters ranked the economy, healthcare and the situation in Iran as the three most important issues.

Along with the Senate and House of Representatives seats, Virginians also voted on three constitutional amendments, which proposed codifying protections for reproductive rights, same-sex and interracial marriage and voting rights for felons.

ADVANCE READS

Donnie Johnston, Stephen J. Farnsworth, Steve Watkins

Mitchell Luo/Unsplash

Donnie Johnston, ADVANCE COLUMNIST

Tuesday’s election proved that the American people will not be ruled by a tyrant and his armed brigade.

The fact that the House of Representatives and the Senate are now (come January) back in the hands of the Democrats is not the important thing. It’s that they will no longer be in the hands of Republicans whose one purpose was to do Donald Trump’s bidding.

These people abandoned their consciences and followed Trump blindly to maintain power. By doing so, they lost power. The American people have spoken—loudly and clearly.

READ ON

Stephen J. Farnsworth, ADVANCE CONTRIBUTOR

As Virginia Republicans survey the wreckage of Tuesday’s election results, one key question remains: what is the party’s best path forward?

One possible response to the debacle involves nothing more than the passage of time. Perhaps the losses of two congressional seats and the blowout in the US Senate contest stem mainly from the unpopularity of President Trump and the costs of his policies. The president did offer an unusually clueless campaign narrative this fall: that the economic problems are not as serious as people think they are. That belittling of citizen financial pain, and Trump’s frequent desire to talk about his plans to rebuild part of the White House, to restore the Reflecting Pool, and to construct a proposed triumphal arch near Arlington Cemetery, were a sharp departure from Trump’s previously effective efforts to connect with voters and their fears.

READ ON

Steve Watkins, ADVANCE EDITOR

Fredericksburg Deputy Police Chief Crystal Hill has officially confirmed the death of a child eight days ago at a Mary’s Shelter home in the city, as first reported by The FXBG Advance on November 1 in an article headlined “Second Child Death in Three Years Reported at Fredericksburg Anti-Abortion Group’s Shelters.”

“I will confirm the following information,” Hill wrote in a short email to The Advance: “This is a death investigation. The decedent was an infant less than 1 year of age.”

Hill wouldn’t release any other information about the case, including the cause of death, citing an exemption under the Virginia Freedom of Information Act for disclosure of “Criminal investigative files defined as any document and information, including complaints, court orders, memoranda, notes, diagrams, maps, photographs, correspondence, reports, witness statements, and evidence, relating to a criminal investigation or proceeding that is not ongoing….”

READ ON

STATE OF THE STATE

VaNews/VIRGINIA PUBLIC ACCESS PROJECT

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Spanberger saw a path to four House flips. Democrats have won two.

By MARKUS SCHMIDT, Virginia Mercury

Just six months ago, Virginia Democrats hoped a new congressional map would help them capture 10 of the state’s 11 U.S. House seats. Instead, they went into Tuesday’s midterm election under the existing boundaries and flipped two Republican-held districts, with a possible third pickup still undecided Wednesday afternoon. The results fell short of what Democrats had sought through redistricting and landed at the low end of what Gov. Abigail Spanberger had suggested was possible even without new maps. In August, she told WTOP that strong turnout could help Democrats flip the 1st, 2nd, 5th and 6th districts. But when the dust settled, Democrats ousted Republican incumbents in the first two, trailed in the 5th and lost the 6th.

With election, Va. loses a chance for a key committee post

By DAVE RESS, Richmond Times-Dispatch (Subscription Required)

Tuesday’s election results mean Virginia loses a chance that one of its own — Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st — could lead the House Armed Services Committee. Unofficial results show Wittman lost his bid for re-election to Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor, the Democratic candidate. And the new Democratic majority in the House of Representatives means it will be a Democrat who will chair the committee in the next session of Congress.

VPAP Visual Warner Has Best Performance Since 2008

The Virginia Public Access Project

​Preliminary election results show that Sen. Mark Warner (D) won more than 61% of the vote on Tuesday, the highest share earned by a U.S. Senate candidate in Virginia since Warner’s 2008 election. See how his performance compares with the range of results in Virginia U.S. Senate elections since 1988.

VPAP Visual A Decade of Swing Localities

The Virginia Public Access Project

Of Virginia’s 133 localities, only 22 have voted for at least one Democratic and one Republican candidate for statewide office in the past decade. Explore their voting patterns, and toggle to see the five localities that went for Sen. Mark Warner (D) on Tuesday after supporting Winsome Earle-Sears (R) in the 2025 gubernatorial election.

Spanberger says she won’t run for president in 2028

By KATE SELTZER, Virginian-Pilot (Metered Paywall - 2 articles a month)

Gov. Abigail Spanberger told reporters Wednesday that she would not run for president in 2028. At a press event to discuss the impacts of Tuesday’s midterm elections, a reporter asked if Spanberger, a Democrat, might try to run for the White House. “No,” she answered. “But I do look forward to welcoming everyone who might consider running for president to Virginia, as we are now one of the early states (to vote in presidential primaries).”

Electric-shock gloves purchased by ICE are also deployed in some Virginia jails

By DAVE CANTOR, WVTF-FM

A device that shocks individuals with more than 300 volts of electricity when applied to their skin is being used by law enforcement agencies across Virginia. The Generated Low Output Voltage Emitter — or G.L.O.V.E. — is produced by Kentucky-based Compliant Technologies, which earlier this year contracted with the federal government to supply U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers with the device. The deal sparked concern among Congressional Democrats — despite the more widely used Taser outputting a higher electrical current. ... At least 7 regional jails and sheriff’s departments in Virginia are using Compliant weapons, according to social media posts, now-deleted information on the Compliant website and documents obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests.

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