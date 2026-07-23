TODAY’S ADVANCE READS

Photo by Rebecca Rubin

By Rebecca Rubin, ADVANCE CONTRIBUTOR

Early one July morning, I watched with fascination and concern as an intrepid arborist scaled the first 40 or so feet of an old, ivy-covered ailanthus (technically, Ailanthus altissima; and implausibly—for reasons which shall become apparent—called the tree-of-heaven.) From a series of precarious perches along brittle limbs—and with saw dangling from his belt—he and a co-worker on the ground de-limbed the tree in several places, while I waited to see if the branches he was standing on would hold. They did. Mission accomplished. Except not.

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Photos by Rebecca Rubin, ADVANCE CONTRIBUTOR

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By Kenneth M. McFarland, GUEST COLUMNIST

In your paper of to-day, you declare war against the Ailanthus. Thousands and tens of thousands of New-York citizens will thank you for it. Do keep it up till the internal, stinking, poisonous thing is extirpated, root and branch. New-York is wicked. It has sins innumerable to answer or atone for, but if there are such things as earthly penalties for such sins New-York is paying them slowly and surely by the odorous vileness of the foul Ailanthus.

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By Phil Huber, ADVANCE COLUMNIST

A Political Lexicon



FREDLINES

Eve Evans, EDITORIAL ASSISTANT

Antony-22/Wikimedia Creative Commons

Fredericksburg Free Press

MWHC announces affiliation with Medical Center Radiologists

By FPF staff

07/23/2026

Press release from Mary Washington Healthcare announcing a partnership with Norfolk-based Medical Center Radiologists, which will assume radiology services across the health system beginning Feb. 1, 2027. Officials say patients will experience no disruption to imaging services during the transition, while the collaboration is expected to expand medical education opportunities and strengthen long-term radiology care across the region. Readers can learn more by following the link to the full article.

What Remains: America’s 250th puts Fredericksburg’s Revolutionary history on display

By Kathy Knotts

07/22/2026

The Fredericksburg Area Museum will host “What Remains: America 250” on July 30, showcasing rarely displayed Revolutionary War artifacts while exploring Fredericksburg’s role in the nation’s founding and the lasting impact of the Revolution. The event also highlights overlooked stories and “invisible artifacts,” encouraging visitors to connect with history beyond the objects that have survived. Readers can learn more by following the link to the full article.

The Free Lance Star

30 years ago this week: Rouse swam to Olympic gold medals (Paywalled)

John Galle

07/23/2026

Thirty years after his Olympic triumphs, Fredericksburg native Jeff Rouse remains a source of pride and inspiration for the local swimming community. The three-time Olympic gold medalist, who began swimming at Ferry Farm as a child, captured two gold medals at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics and has continued to encourage young athletes to pursue their goals long after his competitive career ended. Readers can learn more by following the link to the full article.

City school board moving fast to replace at-large member (Paywalled)

By Keith Epps

07/23/2026

Fredericksburg City School Board is still accepting applications to fill the vacant at-large seat left by longtime member Jarvis Bailey, who stepped down earlier this month after serving since 2007. The board plans to appoint an interim member on Aug. 17 to serve through the end of the year, with a special election in November to fill the remainder of Bailey’s term. Readers can find more details by following the link to the full article

Potomac Local News

Rappahannock Canal Path Closed Thursday for Milling and Paving

By Uriah Kiser

07/23/2026

The Rappahannock Canal Path in Fredericksburg will be temporarily closed on Thursday, July 23, from Washington Avenue to U.S. Route 1, including Higgins Bridge, while crews complete milling and paving as part of the Canal Trailway Improvement Project. The work is expected to finish the same day, though weather could extend the closure into Friday, and detours will be in place. Readers can find more details by following the link to the full article.

Bus Driver Charged in Deadly Stafford Crash Granted Bond, Release Hinges on Second Hearing

By Uriah Kiser

07/23/2026

A Stafford County judge granted the charter bus driver charged in the deadly May 29 Interstate 95 crash a $25,000 secured bond on three of five involuntary manslaughter charges, but he will remain in custody until a second court rules on the remaining counts. If released, he must remain under house arrest in Virginia, surrender his passports and driver’s licenses, and avoid contact with victims and their families. Readers can learn more by following the link to the full article.

OTHER

Interfaith School Dressing Days

Annual event that held each July, which provides new school clothes and supplies to financially disadvantaged families in the city of Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania, and Stafford. Each year, approximately 1,000 children receive free clothing and supplies in preparation for the opening of schools, through the financial contributions of the Interfaith Community Council and its member religious communities and private donations. Each school-aged child is given a new pair of jeans, new shirt, new socks, new underwear, backpack, school supplies, and toiletries. They can also choose a gently-used coat, jacket, or hoodie. Volunteers and donations needed.

STATE OF THE STATE

VaNews/VIRGINIA PUBLIC ACCESS PROJECT

Jeff McLain/Unsplash

By KATE SELTZER, Virginian-Pilot (Metered Paywall - 2 articles a month)

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner said that this would be his fourth and final term in the Senate if his reelection bid is successful in November. Warner, a Democrat, has held the seat since 2009. “I’ve been doing this for a while, and I’m so grateful to everybody,” Warner said at a campaign stop in Staunton. “I’m here to ask you to support me for my last campaign.” Warner, 71, said it was time to move on and to bring younger people into office.

By HANNA PAMPALONI, Loudoun Now

Rep. Suhas Subramanyam (D-VA-10) has proposed a new alternative route for the Golden to Mars transmission line project that was finalized this week in the State Corporation Commission. The high voltage line, which will run through eastern Loudoun and is part of a transmission loop intended to bring more stability to the regional grid, is proposed by Dominion Energy. ... On Tuesday, Subramanyam said he has a proposal that would see a brand-new route under consideration. This proposal would have the line following Old Ox Road on federally owned land.

By MARKUS SCHMIDT, Virginia Mercury

Virginia Democrats lost the congressional map they hoped would help them win as many as four Republican-held seats in this year’s midterm elections. Pete Buttigieg says they may not need it. The former U.S. transportation secretary and 2020 presidential candidate said Democrats can still make significant gains under Virginia’s existing map if they field competent candidates who keep their campaigns focused on affordability, healthcare and corruption in Washington.

By MOLLY PARKS, Washington Examiner (Subscription Required)

Former Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears (R-VA) is making her return to the Virginia public policy scene following her 2025 gubernatorial election loss with a statewide tour campaigning against constitutional amendments related to abortion and gay marriage. Earle-Sears, who fell to Gov. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) by over a 15-point margin in the gubernatorial election, has been open about her Christian faith and anti-abortion stances throughout both the 2025 campaign and her career in state politics. She also had a public spat with Spanberger over their differing stances on gay marriage during a gubernatorial debate, as Earle-Sears said it was “not discrimination” to believe gay couples should not be allowed to marry.

By PHILIP SHUCET, Virginia Center for Investigative Journalism

Virginia lawmakers this year set out to bar out-of-state National Guard troops from entering the Commonwealth without the governor’s consent, a move to push back on President Trump’s federalization of the Guard in other states. Lawmakers ultimately established a study group, tasked with recommending how the state should respond if it happens. Lawmakers also debated the limits of an armed citizenry, banning assault firearms and high-capacity magazines, effective July 1. The ban has barely functioned since, tied up by four lawsuits and a statewide injunction that has left a popular public safety measure unenforceable. Two different fights, one 250-year-old argument — how far the state’s authority actually reaches over an armed citizenry, in a militia or a gun rack.

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Articles from newspapers throughout the Commonwealth and Washington D.C. Firewalls will block you from reading some, but you’ll at least have some idea about what’s going on from the headlines and summaries. CLICK HERE.

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