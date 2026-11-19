FREDLINES

Claire Marshall Watkins, ASSOCIATE EDITOR

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At a Crossroads: in first test of SUP process, Spotsylvania BOS approves data center

By Taft Coghill Jr. 11/18/2026

The Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors voted in February to require a Special Use Permit for any data center project, eliminating all by-right development for the industry.

The first major test of the SUP process was a public hearing held Tuesday night on the Crossroads Technology Campus, a proposed data center project on 555 acres — with 66% open space — on the north side of Eagle Drive, Lee Hill School Drive and U.S. Route 17, adjacent to the CSX Railroad corridor on the west side.

Just last year, the project could’ve been completed by-right, without any board input other than development standards.

Joshua Cole announces campaign for state Senate

By Adele Uphaus 11/18/2026

Delegate Joshua Cole, who has represented the 65th district in the Virginia House of Delegates since 2024, announced Wednesday that he will run for a State Senate seat.

Cole, a Democrat, has worked across party lines in the House of Delegates to introduce and pass legislation helping nonprofits and churches build affordable housing, strengthening penalties against fentanyl dealers, and lowering prescription drug costs — including capping insulin costs at $35 per month — according to the press release.

If elected to the Senate, he will work to lower costs for Virginia families, with a focus on utility bills and the impact of data centers on energy costs, the press release states.

Virginia lawmaker, advocates push to expand local authority under home rule proposal

By Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury 11/18/2026

A proposal to grant Virginia localities more authority is gaining momentum, as advocates, labor unions, and community and immigrant rights organizations seek to expand local government powers beyond what the commonwealth currently allows.

Virginia is a Dillon’s Rule state, meaning local governments can exercise only powers specifically granted by the state, or those that are reasonably implied or necessary to carry out their responsibilities.

Home Rule, on the other hand, would give local governments more freedom and flexibility to make decisions based on the needs of their communities, as long as those decisions do not violate state or federal laws.

Operation Christmas Child collecting shoebox gifts during National Collection Week (paywalled)

By Pilar Davis 11/19/2026

Operation Christmas Child has been providing gift boxes for little ones at Christmas since 1993. In 2026, they hope to collect enough shoeboxes to reach 12.8 million children.

Samaritan’s Purse has Operation Christmas Child drop-off locations across Virginia, opening on Monday, Nov. 16. Most locations are at local churches. Each location collects shoebox gifts filled with toys, school supplies, and personal care items for children in need around the world. The collections are part of a week-long donation drive for National Collection Week that runs from Nov. 16 to 23.

To find the nearest drop-off location and more information about Operation Christmas Child, visit www.samaritanspurse.org.

Spotsylvania seeks public’s help to find hit-and-run driver (paywalled)

By Keith Epps 11/18/2026

The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office seeks the public’s help in identifying a driver who struck a pedestrian over the weekend and left him to die in a ditch.

Deputies went to the 7400 block of Patriot Highway (U.S. 1) at 9:37 a.m. Sunday, after receiving a report of a man found dead in a ditch along the highway, Sheriff’s Lt. Col. Delbert Myrick said. The victim has been identified as 72-year-old Charles Craig Jr. of Henrico County, and his family has been notified.

Myrick said police have found camera footage showing the man being struck by a truck at 2:16 a.m. as he was walking along the shoulder of the road. The Sheriff’s Office’s Crash Reconstruction Team is continuing to investigate the incident and review camera footage in the area.

State Police plan I-95 initiative Thursday and Friday (paywalled)

By Scott Shenk 11/18/2026

Interstate 95 travelers can expect a heavier-than-usual presence of Virginia State Police on Thursday and Friday.

State Police troopers are going to be undertaking Operation DISS-rupt along all 179 miles of I-95 in Virginia, the department said Wednesday.

The interstate covers about 45 miles from Caroline through Stafford counties.

“The traffic enforcement and education initiative focuses on distracted driving, impaired driving, speed compliance, and seat belt safety,” according to a news release from the state police.

Spotsylvania man pleads guilty to felony in fatal crash (paywalled)

By Keith Epps 11/18/2026

Spotsylvania man who left the scene of a fatal wreck earlier this year in the county pleaded guilty to a felony charge Monday.

Bryce J. Littlejohn, 25, was convicted in Spotsylvania Circuit Court of failure to stop at a crash resulting in death. He also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving.

The charges stemmed from a Jan. 9 crash that killed 20-year-old Sameer Anwar of Spotsylvania. According to the evidence, Anwar was traveling east in the 9600 block of Courthouse Road on an electric bicycle when the crash occurred slightly before 10:20 p.m.

Judge orders blended sentence in teen’s stabbing case (paywalled)

By Keith Epps 11/18/2026

Spotsylvania teenager who viciously stabbed and nearly killed her deaf mother earlier this year after the mother was scammed out of a large amount of money was ordered Tuesday to spend the next eight years in state custody.

Catlin Cahill, 18, who was still a juvenile when the attack took place on Feb. 20, received a blended sentence from Judge Ricardo Rigual in Spotsylvania Circuit Court. Under the sentence, she will remain in the custody of the juvenile justice system until she turns 21. She would then begin serving the adult portion of her sentence, which is 51 years, with all but 5 years suspended.

Cahill, who was tried as an adult, pleaded guilty in August to aggravated malicious wounding and domestic assault and battery. She could have received as much as life in prison, but Rigual decided on a much lesser penalty.

Colonial Forge volleyball reaches state final for first time (paywalled)

By Alex Murphy 11/18/2026

Colonial Forge volleyball head coach Amy Parker was at a loss for words after Tuesday’s Virginia High School League Class 6 state semifinal match against Oakton.

“If you ask my kids that, that’s not normal,” Parker told The Free Lance-Star. “For me to be speechless is very rare.”

Heading into Tuesday night, the Eagles had never reached a state final in school history, though they got close three years ago in Parker’s first season with the program.

Tyler Rivera sentenced to 20 years for child sexual abuse (paywalled)

By Keith Epps 11/18/2026

Spotsylvania man who filmed himself sexually molesting two young children was ordered Tuesday to serve 20 years in prison.

Tyler Jordan Rivera, 22, received the sentence in Spotsylvania Circuit Court, where he had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of producing child pornography and two counts of object sexual penetration with someone under the age of 13.

Rivera’s plea deal called for him to serve at least 10 years, and prosecutor Josh Parrett agreed not to request more than 20. But the deal did not limit what Judge Ricardo Rigual could impose, meaning Rivera could have received up to life in prison.

Public asks FAMPO for more sidewalks, bike lanes, and a bus stop near Stafford Junction

By PLN News 11/19/2026

Public comments read at the Oct. 19 Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Committee meeting called for more sidewalks, bike lanes and a bus stop near Stafford Junction, a nonprofit that serves low-income families in Stafford County.

No one spoke in person during the public hearings on the 2055 Long Range Transportation Plan project lists or during the general public involvement period. Staff read three comments submitted in advance. One came from a Stafford County resident who had applied for a course and praised the young people at information tables. A second Stafford County comment asked for more sidewalks and bike lanes; staff suggested it might relate to the Garrisonville area.

Meet the new director of Fredericksburg’s museum

By PLN News 11/18/2026

Councilor Joy Y. Crump introduced Svetlana Legetic as the new president and chief executive officer of the Fredericksburg Area Museum and Cultural Center during the Oct. 27 City Council meeting.

Legetic replaces Sam McKelvey, who resigned as president and CEO effective September 26, 2025. Clarissa Sanders, then the museum’s director of interpretation and programs, served as interim president during the national search that followed. Sanders has since moved into the role of director of programs and interpretation.

Legetic, who has lived in Fredericksburg for five years, said she applied for the role because her goal was to stay in the city. She has been on the job about one month. Crump, who serves as co-chair of the museum board, described Legetic as a transformational executive leader of cultural institutions and community engagement.

Joshua Cole announces campaign for Virginia State Senate

By PLN News 11/18/2026

Delegate Joshua Cole announced his campaign for the Virginia State Senate today, pledging to lower the cost of living, rein in powerful corporations, and fight government corruption.

“Too many Virginia families are doing everything right, working hard, and still struggling to get ahead,” Cole said. “Meanwhile, big corporations are getting special treatment, and too many politicians are looking out for themselves instead of the people they serve. I’m running for State Senate to change that.”

Cole, a pastor, educator, and current member of the Virginia House of Delegates representing the 65th District (Fredericksburg and parts of Stafford and Spotsylvania), has worked with both parties on legislation helping nonprofits and churches build affordable housing, strengthening penalties against fentanyl dealers, and capping insulin costs at $35 per month.

ADVANCE READS

Eric Umansky, Phil Huber, Donnie Johnston

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Eric Umansky, with data reporting by Joel Jacobs, PROPUBLICA

Despite the occasional scandal and persistent short-staffing, studies have shown that the VA—where the doctors coordinate with one another and have deep expertise on veterans’ needs—has better outcomes than private care.

But in his second term, Trump has moved aggressively to upend this system, embracing a decades-long conservative campaign to effectively kneecap the VA’s government-run healthcare and shift veterans toward private doctors and hospitals.

Under Trump, the VA has increasingly acted like an insurer, paying doctors in the community for vets’ care. This, the reasoning went, would allow the government to cut thousands of needless bureaucrats while giving veterans more choices if the VA can’t provide the care.

READ ON

Phil Huber, ADVANCE COLUMNIST

When flights stop, the consequences do not divide neatly into red and blue. Neither should the responsibility for keeping our aviation system safe and dependable.

The November 13 nationwide ground stop is another reason for Congress to treat air traffic control modernization as a shared national obligation, not an opportunity to score partisan points. The administration attributed the disruption to “overloaded” systems. The technical causes deserve careful investigation, not political guesswork.

But aviation is not the only area where Congress should act together to protect the public. Environmental protection deserves the same bipartisan commitment.

READ ON

Donnie Johnston, ADVANCE COLUMNIST

I watch a lot of old Westerns. Grew up on them.

The acting wasn’t always the best. After all, John Wayne didn’t play anyone but John Wayne and singing cowboys like Eddie Dean, Gene Autry and Roy Rogers, well, they were more entertainers than real cowboys.

Hopalong Cassidy was one of my favorites. He wore a black hat, which in most early Westerns was indicative of a bad guy, but he was the goodest of the good guys. His films always had a moral that the kids who flocked to the Saturday matinees were supposed to take home with them. And that laugh! William Boyd WAS Hopalong Cassidy.

READ ON

STATE OF THE STATE

VaNews/VIRGINIA PUBLIC ACCESS PROJECT

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In Dominion-NextEra merger opening arguments, parties clash over potential risk, protections

By SHANNON HECKT, Virginia Mercury

The legal case of the historic proposed merger of Virginia’s largest utility provider, Dominion Energy, and Florida-based NextEra Energy began Tuesday at the State Corporation Commission, with attorneys representing over 30 intervenors presenting their opening arguments in Richmond. The crux of the debate is whether the $67 billion merger should be approved, creating the largest regulated utility in the world. State regulators must decide whether “adequate service to the public at just and reasonable rates will not be impaired or jeopardized” by the deal. Several clean energy advocates and other interested parties in the case insisted that Dominion and NextEra have not proved that the deal wouldn’t risk rate increases.

Virginia Senate Republicans want Lucas to step down as finance chair

By MICHAEL MARTZ, Richmond Times-Dispatch (Subscription Required)

Virginia Senate Republicans want Senate Finance Chair Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, to step down as leader of the powerful budget committee while she is under federal indictment and investigation for alleged racketeering related to her family’s cannabis business in Portsmouth. The Senate Republican Caucus called Tuesday for Lucas to step aside, two days before the finance committee is scheduled to meet in Charlottesville for a two-day retreat to assess the outlook for state revenues and spending in the revised budget that Gov. Abigail Spanberger is scheduled to introduce Dec. 1 for the General Assembly to consider in January.

Va. elections: One ends and another begins with attack ad

By MICHAEL MARTZ, Richmond Times-Dispatch (Subscription Required)

Two weeks after one set of hotly contested elections for Congress ended, Virginia Republicans released an attack ad Tuesday to signal the beginning of another round of furious campaigning, while Senate Democrats drew targets around eight GOP-held districts they hope to flip next year. The House Republican Campaign Committee, representing a badly outnumbered GOP caucus in the House of Delegates, released a new television ad accusing Democrats of driving up “runaway costs” by refusing to suspend the state gas tax and voting to rejoin the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative while raising legislative salaries by more than 200%.

UVA students say they were promised a school committed to inclusion. Now those programs are being dismantled

By ALLIE PITCHON, Charlottesville Tomorrow

One of the first places Vanessa Agyei felt at home at the University of Virginia was among other members of the student group Black College Women. Black students make up just 6% of UVA’s student body and Black women approximately half that number, according to data shared by the university. Black College Women provided a space at the overwhelmingly white university where Agyei and other Black female students could come together to discuss shared experiences, frustrations, current events, support each other, laugh together or just enjoy each other’s company — without having to worry about being misunderstood or having to explain their experiences to people who didn’t share them.

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