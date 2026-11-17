FREDLINES

Claire Marshall Watkins, ASSOCIATE EDITOR

Timothy H. O’Sullivan, Fredericksburg, December 1863/Library of Congress

Upcoming General Assembly session ‘critical for the success of’ medical school in region

By Joey LoMonaco 11/16/2026

University of Mary Washington President Troy Paino told Fredericksburg’s City Council last week that bringing a medical school to the Fredericksburg region would result in an economic impact ranging from $1 billion to $3 billion.

“It’s going to increase the tax base,” Paino said during a Nov. 10 work session. “It’s going to help the economy in a variety of ways, and we think it’s going to have a ‘halo effect’ for the university and for Mary Washington Healthcare.”

The two Mary Washington-named entities began entertaining talks of partnering to form a medical school in the spring of 2025. Paino and Mary Washington Healthcare CEO Chris Newman — who previously served on UMW’s Board of Visitors — quickly identified a shared mission of training future community physicians.

Amazon pledges millions to cover in-demand career training at Virginia community colleges

By Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury

Eligible community college students at select Virginia institutions could soon save money as they pursue credentials in high-demand fields like healthcare, information technology, advanced manufacturing and skill trades, after Amazon Web Services committed to investing “tens of millions” over the next several years in Virginia’s Community Colleges System.

The e-commerce and cloud computing company announced the deal on Thursday, capping off the 60th Anniversary Governor’s Luncheon, attended by local and state leaders, including Gov. Abigail Spanberger and five of her predecessors. Amazon did not provide a specific investment total or per-student amount during the event.

Officials said the Amazon Built Together Virginia Fund, the largest private sector investment in VCCS’s history, will be distributed to the colleges by the Virginia Foundation for Community College Education.

Kalahari water park celebrates grand opening weekend (paywalled)

By Scott Shenk 11/16/2026

On Friday, the resort’s guests mingled at several bars and restaurants, while others enjoyed other options, including a massive arcade with video and carnival-like games, along with a go-kart track.

The festivities continued Saturday with a sunrise hot-air balloon launch and a character breakfast. From there, a full slate of entertainers moved through the property, including aerial contortionists, stilt walkers, and other roaming acts, according to spokesperson Ava Wineman. Restaurants were open for tastings throughout the day. The weekend concluded with Lee Greenwood headlining the ‘New Beginnings’ celebration, followed by a fireworks and drone show.

Spotsylvania to decide on hearing for vehicle fee increase (paywalled)

By Scott Shenk 11/16/2026

A public hearing must be held before Spotsylvania County can implement proposed changes to the vehicle registration fee.

The Board of Supervisors is expected to decide whether to hold that public hearing during Tuesday’s meeting, which starts at 4 p.m.

While the public hearing focuses on the vehicle fees, it is related to the county’s solid waste program.

Officer on leave after theft charge at Stafford Walmart (paywalled)

By Keith Epps 11/16/2026

A Fairfax County police officer has been charged with a misdemeanor for allegedly stealing from a Walmart in Stafford County last week.

Briceida Medina, 38, of Stafford, is charged with shoplifting. According to the Fairfax County Police Department, she has been put on administrative leave pending the results of criminal and administrative investigations.

According to Fairfax County police, Medina was off duty on Nov. 10 when Stafford deputies were called to the Walmart at 217 Garrisonville Road for a reported shoplifting incident.

King George man sentenced to 15 years for stabbing death (paywalled)

By Keith Epps 11/16/2026

A King George man who killed his father in 2024 for reasons that remain unclear was ordered Monday to serve 15 years and eight months in prison.

John Bennie Barbour III, 20, received the sentence in King George Circuit Court, where he’d previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and aggravated malicious wounding in connection with the stabbing death of 56-year-old John Bennie Barbour Jr. Judge Bruce Strickland sentenced Barbour to a total of 50 years, but suspended all but 15 years and eight months.

Strickland’s sentence was at the top of the recommended state sentencing guidelines, but was short of the 20 years requested by Commonwealth’s Attorney Keri Gusmann. Twenty years was the most Barbour could have received under the terms of his plea agreement.

UMW unveils title banner, beats No. 7 Randolph-Macon (paywalled)

By Alex Murphy 11/16/2026

Ron Rosner Arena was packed early for the University of Mary Washington’s first home game of the 2026-27 men’s basketball season as the Eagles officially closed the book on their national title-winning season.

Before Saturday’s top-10 matchup between No. 1 UMW and No. 7 Randolph-Macon, the national title banner from last season’s historic run was unveiled to the fans to much applause, but the real action on the court was just getting started.

The Eagles had lost three straight games to the Yellow Jackets overall, but behind a raucous atmosphere of more than 1,600 in attendance, they prevailed, 77-59.

Monica Gary withdraws from 2027 Senate District 27 race

By PLN News 11/16/2026

Former Stafford County Supervisor Monica Gary has withdrawn from the 2027 race for Virginia Senate District 27, citing a need to rebuild personal relationships and strengthen ties with local Democratic organizations after a difficult personal season.

In a press release dated Nov. 16, 2026, and posted to her campaign X account, Gary said she has made progress in “rebuilding and finding my footing again” but believes “reconnecting with the community that has always been the foundation of my public service deserves more of my time and attention.” She described the decision as “not a retreat from public service” but a chance to focus on grassroots relationships and “build a stronger foundation for whatever comes next.”

Teachers cite workload, integrity concerns as division explores secondary grading guidelines

By PLN News 11/16/2026

Stafford County School Board members pressed staff for more details on secondary grading guidelines during the Nov. 10 work session, as the division continues a multi-year effort to create more consistent practices across high schools while collecting data on two pilot programs.

Stafford High School is piloting a 50 floor on formative assessments only this year. The floor does not apply to summative assessments, where zeros remain possible. The pilot is intended to support student engagement and feedback on practice work while the division gathers information. Board members heard that cheating continues to be treated as a behavioral matter handled through the discipline process, separate from the academic grade. Students still receive an opportunity to reassess for mastery under existing professional learning community guidelines even when discipline is applied.

ADVANCE READS

Steve Watkins, Phil Huber

Steve Watkins, ADVANCE EDITOR

On Wednesday, November 18 at 6 p.m., the Stafford County Planning Commission will hold a single public hearing on the four data center proposals that make up the Kings Highway Corridor assemblage: Forest Lane, Sisson North, Sisson South, and Simms Farm. The meeting will take place at Stafford County’s Government Center: 1300 Courthouse Road, Stafford, VA.

On Tuesday, November 17 at 5:45 p.m., the Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors will hold a Public Hearing and Vote on the Crossroads Tech Campus (data center). Safeguard Spotsy is urging citizens to attend this meeting to show the Board of Supervisors that there is strong opposition to this data center campus and continued data center development in the County. The meeting will take place at the Holbert Building, 9104 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania, VA.

READ ON

Phil Huber, ADVANCE COLUMNIST

On Veterans Day, I read a column by historian Heather Cox Richardson that I wish every American would take a few minutes to read. Her November 11 edition of Letters from an American reminded me of something important about military service, our country’s responsibilities, and the meaning of honoring veterans.

As a veteran myself, I found her message particularly meaningful.

We Americans have become very good at thanking veterans for their service. We hold ceremonies, deliver speeches, display flags, and build monuments. I appreciate those gestures. They remind us that military service involves sacrifices, not only by those who serve but also by their families.

READ ON

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