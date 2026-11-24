FREDLINES

Claire Marshall Watkins, ASSOCIATE EDITOR

Timothy H. O’Sullivan, Fredericksburg, December 1863/Library of Congress

Va. school health committee OKs plan to require a nurse in every school

By Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury 11/23/2026

The School Health Services Committee backed a plan to require a nurse in every Virginia school, with some implementation flexibility and a one-year phase-in, despite concerns about forcing schools to cover the cost.

The effort to staff every school is designed to close healthcare gaps by placing experts in schools to manage complex medical conditions. Under current law, Virginia permits school divisions to employ nurses but does not require them to.

Not every school has a full-time registered or licensed practice nurse. The most recent Virginia Department of Health data indicate that approximately 108 licensed nurse positions would need to be added statewide.

PHOTOS: Welcome the ‘Comet’

By Jeff Kearney 11/23/2026

Artist Hanna Jubran’s steel art sculpture ‘Comet’ will stand near the Fredericksburg train station on Caroline Street for the next two years.

Traffic stop results in police chase, suspect escape (paywalled)

By Scott Shenk 11/23/2026

An attempted traffic stop by a Fredericksburg officer on Sunday afternoon resulted in a chase and the driver’s escape.

The officer pulled over the vehicle shortly before 1 p.m. for an expired registration, according to the Fredericksburg Police Department.

During the traffic stop, officers discovered the driver, Adarylis Ladner, had a suspended license.

Study aims for Route 3 improvements in city, Spotsylvania (paywalled)

By Scott Shenk 11/23/2026

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, 63,373 vehicles use Virginia Route 3 daily. Much of the highway is buttressed by shopping centers and other commercial businesses, along with the Interstate 95 interchange.

During rush-hour periods, the highway becomes packed with vehicles that crawl through a string of stoplights.

VDOT, Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania County, are leading a study to improve the operations of Virginia Route 3, which is focused on improvements between Salem Church Road in Spotsylvania and Lafayette Boulevard in the city.

Trump admin launches probe into Albemarle schools, demands federal funds be pulled (paywalled)

By David Velazquez, The Daily Progress 11/23/2026

The Trump administration Department of Education is stepping in to address what it described as "horrific sexual misconduct and abuse in Albemarle County Public Schools."

Education Secretary Linda McMahon announced Monday her department will place the Virginia Department of Education on high-risk status, direct the state to withhold federal funds from the school division, move to suspend and debar indicted or complicit school division employees, and launch a civil rights investigation into mishandled reports of sexual assault in Albemarle County schools.

Albemarle County Public Schools spokesman Jason Grant told The Daily Progress federal funds make up 3.9% of the division's budget, a little more than $12.9 million in all, and primarily fund special education and low-income programs.

Fredericksburg unveils historical marker for Link Wray’s “Rumble”

By Sue Nelson-Sargeant 11/23/2026

A Virginia historical highway marker commemorating the first performance of Link Wray’s instrumental “Rumble” was unveiled Saturday in Fredericksburg. The ceremony began at 1 p.m. in the auditorium of James Monroe High School at 2300 Washington Avenue, followed by the unveiling at the marker site near the corner of Fall Hill Avenue and Emancipation Highway, across from where the Fredericksburg Arena once stood.

The marker, approved by the Virginia Board of Historic Resources, notes that during a performance at the arena, guitarist Link Wray improvised the raw instrumental featuring powerful chords and distortion after a “stroll” had been requested. He recorded and released “Rumble” early in 1958; some disc jockeys refused to play it for fear of promoting juvenile delinquency. The text also records that Wray, a North Carolina native who highlighted his Shawnee heritage, popularized distortion and the power chord, that “Rumble” was inducted as a single into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018, and that Wray was inducted in 2023.

Construction begins on $8.2 million performing arts wing at North Stafford High

By PLN News 11/23/2026

Stafford County Public Schools broke ground Nov. 17 on a new performing arts wing at North Stafford High School, the Fredericksburg Free Press reported.

The project, estimated at $8.2 million, adds 6,598 square feet and includes light and heavy renovation of existing space. It is scheduled to open in August 2028.

The school, built in 1981, lacks a dedicated orchestra classroom and has one drama classroom, compared with two at other high schools, according to the division’s capital improvement plan.

Fredericksburg auction block memorial targeted for summer 2028

By PLN News 11/23/2026

A memorial at the former site of the slave auction block at William and Charles streets in downtown Fredericksburg is targeted for installation around the turn of June to July 2028, the city’s 300th anniversary year, the Fredericksburg Free Press reported.

Artist Eto Otitigbe’s design centers on a 19-foot-tall inverted obelisk of black and bronze bricks inscribed with the names of enslaved people sold at the corner, along with a timeline of slavery in Fredericksburg from 1843 to 2020 set into bricks across the intersection. The Fredericksburg Area Museum plans to form an auction block committee and set a budget and fundraising goal by early 2027.

UMW board formally establishes Mary Washington College of Medicine

By PLN News 11/23/2026

The University of Mary Washington Board of Visitors on Friday formally adopted a resolution establishing the Mary Washington College of Medicine, the Fredericksburg Free Press reported.

The planned Doctor of Medicine program would emphasize primary care, maternal health, and rural and underserved medicine. It aims to fill each class with 80% Virginia students and grow from 50 to 100 students per class over its first six years. The board also approved a change to the university’s mission statement.

ADVANCE READS

Phil Huber, Steve Watkins

Kings Highway Data Center Assemblage

DATA CENTER DEVELOPMENTS

From Protect Stafford:

After an 11-hour public hearing with more than 100 speakers, the Stafford County Planning Commission recommended denying all four projects proposed by the Peterson Companies. Together, the proposals include 37 data center buildings across the Simms Farm, Sisson South, and Forest Lane projects, plus a separate substation-only project at Sisson North. Collectively, these four projects are known as the Kings Highway Corridor “Assemblage” based on their location on Rt. 3 (Kings Highway) in the southeastern part of the county along the banks of the Rappahannock River.

READ ON

Phil Huber, ADVANCE COLUMNIST

I voted in the 2020 election and encountered no problems casting my ballot. I watched the returns on television and was happy to see my candidate, Joe Biden, win.

Then, on January 6, I watched the attack on the Capitol unfold. I stayed with the coverage through Congress’s eventual completion of the electoral count. I was stunned. But Trump was leaving the presidency—or so I thought.

Now, in his second term, I am no longer surprised by the people Trump nominates or by his mishandling of the presidency. But Michael LoSapio’s nomination deserves particular attention because the job includes helping protect our elections.

READ ON

Steve Watkins, ADVANCE EDITOR

On October 8, Stafford resident Alyson Azzara sent a lengthy email to a dozen county officials with the subject heading “Health and Safety issues NOT addressed by Kings Highway Proposal.”

The longtime federal environmental protection specialist, who earned her Ph.D. in 2012 from Texas A&M University, brought up significant technical and environmental concerns under three headings—“Generators,” “Noise,” and “Traffic Impact Analysis and Safety”—leading her to the conclusion that “there is no way the County can reasonably approve the development application for a conditional use permit” for 37 data center buildings on 9 million square feet of land along King’s Highway in south Stafford.

Azzara didn’t receive a response to her email. Instead, Deuntay Diggs, chair of the Stafford County Board of Supervisors and one of the recipients, forwarded it to Charlie Payne, the attorney representing the Peterson Companies, the developer seeking county approval for the projects on 1400 acres of rural land near the Rappahannock River.

READ ON

STATE OF THE STATE

VaNews/VIRGINIA PUBLIC ACCESS PROJECT

Christian Alvarez/Unsplash

Lawmakers promise legislative fix to ‘glaring systemic failures’ in Albemarle schools

By DAVID VELAZQUEZ, Daily Progress (Metered Paywall - 25 articles a month)

The Democratic and Republican lawmakers who represent Albemarle County in the halls of the Virginia General Assembly and United States Congress are stepping up to address what they’ve described as “glaring systemic failures” in the county’s school division. Albemarle County Public Schools has been rocked by one scandal after another after an elementary school employee was arrested in June and charged with sexually assaulting at least seven girls on school grounds. Since then, employees have been arrested for failing to report suspected child abuse, school board members and administrators have resigned under public pressure, independent investigations have been launched, and a civil lawsuit has been filed alleging the division was working to cover up even more sexual misconduct.

Virginia teachers face three-month wait for licenses as state works to fix delays

By ANNA BRYSON, Richmond Times-Dispatch (Subscription Required)

Virginia educators renewing their teaching licenses and candidates seeking their initial licenses are facing a three-month wait period from the Virginia Department of Education, which is in charge of processing all teaching licenses in the state. The ideal turnaround time is two weeks. The VDOE says the long wait time is because of a number of challenging factors — largely budget limitations and working with an antiquated processing system that’s more than a decade old.

Fuel prices ease but still at Thanksgiving record high

By MICHAEL MARTZ, Richmond Times-Dispatch (Subscription Required)

As an estimated 2 million Virginians prepare to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, they will see some relief at the gasoline pump, but they’ll still pay more to fill up than ever before. The average price of regular unleaded gasoline in Virginia was $3.62 a gallon on Friday, down by 47 cents a gallon in the past month. But that’s still 19 cents a gallon higher than it was in 2022, when it reached a Thanksgiving record high of $3.43 per gallon. It’s no surprise then that long-distance travel by automobile — anything over 50 miles — is expected to fall by 1.6% from a year ago, according to AAA Club Alliance in Virginia.

Spanberger outlines new affordable housing plan

By DAVE RESS, Richmond Times-Dispatch (Subscription Required)

To address Virginia’s affordable housing crisis, Gov. Abigail Spanberger says the state needs to find ways to invest in roads, water lines and sewers that are currently a major cost barrier to new housing construction. Spanberger announced a multipoint affordable housing framework plan in Hampton on Friday, the same week she unveiled a set of bills aimed at boosting access to affordable housing, including opening used state lands for housing and making it easier to clear unclear titles to homes that have been in a family for generations.

Virginia, Oregon sue Musk’s AI company over sexual deepfakes

By HASSAN ALI KANU, Politico

Virginia and Oregon sued Elon Musk’s companies Monday for allegedly enabling users of their artificial intelligence tools to create sexualized photos of people without their consent, including children. The complaints by Democratic Attorneys General Jay Jones of Virginia and Dan Rayfield in Oregon allege SpaceXSI weakened industry-standard safeguards against “nudification” to distinguish itself in the AI arms race, while falsely assuring the public that it had robust safety measures to prevent those kinds of violations. Those decisions violated consumer protection laws and laws barring child sexual abuse material, the attorneys general said in the two separate complaints.

Virginia parents want classroom screen limits. State lawmakers say it’s time to step in

By ANNA BRYSON, Richmond Times-Dispatch (Subscription Required)

The atmosphere was tense at a screen-time-focused town hall at Thomas Jefferson High School in Richmond on Tuesday evening as parents questioned and, at times, chastised the school district’s classroom screen-time practices. Richmond Public Schools has a state-mandated student cellphone ban — which is not consistently enforced on the ground — but it lacks a policy regarding screen time on other devices, such as school-issued Chromebooks or videos shown to the whole class on a projector.

Virginia reports young child is the state’s first measles death in 2026

By GEOFF MULVIHILL, Associated Press

A young child has died in Virginia after testing positive for measles, officials said, the first deadly case in the state this year. The Virginia Department of Health reported the death Friday, saying only that the child was under 5 years old. Just days earlier the U.S., along with Mexico and Bolivia, lost its designation as having eliminated the highly contagious virus.

Virginia oyster outbreak sickens 28 across 13 states as harvest area remains closed

By MEREDITH LINDEMON, Richmond Times-Dispatch (Subscription Required)

A Salmonella outbreak linked to oysters harvested from Virginia’s Little Wicomico River has sickened 28 people across 13 states, and the affected harvesting area remains closed as officials investigate the source of the contamination. The recalled oysters linked to the Salmonella outbreak were harvested and distributed by Little Wicomico Oyster Company, owned by Andrew Myles Cockrell. The recall covered oysters harvested from the Little Wicomico River and Little Wicomico River Lower between Sept. 18 and Oct. 8, according to the FDA’s recall alert.

‘Really troubling’: Students feel betrayed, call for resignation of law school dean at Washington and Lee

By MEGHAN MANGRUM, Cardinal News

Shweta Karmakar feels betrayed. She is a third-year law student, or a 3L, at Washington and Lee’s School of Law. Last week, she and her peers found out that the school had admitted a student despite knowing he had been found responsible for sexual misconduct at another university. Karmakar knew the student, Tate Weston. She had classes with him and would have graduated alongside him next spring. “I’m really trying hard to focus on just the demands of school, the job search and everything. But it’s hard to do that when all you’re thinking about is your school admitted someone who could clearly violate your trust, the community’s trust at any given moment, and the school is more than well aware of that,” she told Cardinal News by phone.

Second federal judge blocks construction of Trump’s memorial arch in D.C.

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN AND GARY FIELDS, Associated Press

A second federal judge has blocked President Donald Trump’s administration from building a 250-foot memorial arch in the nation’s capital, issuing an order on Friday that keeps the construction work on hold indefinitely, according to plaintiffs’ lawyers who sued to challenge the project. U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema in Alexandria, Virginia, issued her order from the bench in a lawsuit brought by the Arlington County Board. Brinkema ruled two days after a different judge in Washington, D.C., extended a previous order that blocked the Trump administration from breaking ground on the arch on a more temporary basis. The Virginia board claims Trump’s project will exacerbate traffic congestion and jeopardize public safety in the county, which is across the Potomac River from Washington.

Trump Highlights Loudoun Data Centers in Post-Travel Press Conference

By HANNA BLOOM AND PATRICK LEWIS, Loudoun Now

In a press conference Friday afternoon, President Donald J. Trump highlighted Loudoun as an area benefiting from data centers. The conference was held following Trump’s return from Asia and meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The hour and a half long presser touched on a variety of topics, including data centers ... When speaking on the benefits of industry, Trump highlighted Loudoun County as “making so much money” from the industry. “They don’t know what to do with it. And you’re gonna make a lot of money. You’re gonna have your taxes reduced. They’re going to build their own electricity, so the electricity is going to go down, actually, your costs will go down,” the president said.

What a federal lawsuit discloses about how Norfolk police use Flock cameras

By TREVOR METCALFE, Virginian-Pilot (Metered Paywall - 2 articles a month)

A former Norfolk police officer improperly used the department’s citywide network of Flock Safety cameras to look for his stolen pet. Officers accessing data collected through the city’s automated license plate readers sometimes wrote vague or incomplete reasons to support queries. One repeatedly searched for “protestor identification.” And another wrote “la la la la” again and again. An appeal of a federal lawsuit challenging the city’s use of Flock cameras since 2023 details these incidents and raises questions about the department’s oversight of officers with access to the data.

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