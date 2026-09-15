FREDLINES

Claire Marshall Watkins, ADVANCE CONTRIBUTOR

Timothy H. O’Sullivan, Fredericksburg, December 1863/Library of Congress

Registrars: third-party mailings causing confusion among voters

By Adele Uphaus 09/14/2026

Mailings from a nonprofit voter outreach group are causing “confusion and chaos” for Fredericksburg-area voters and general registrars.

“These mailings have been awful,” Kellie Acors, Spotsylvania County’s general registrar, wrote in an email. “We certainly understand that the company is trying to be helpful, but the confusion and chaos they are creating for our office and voters has been really frustrating.”

The mailings come from the Washington, D.C.-based Center for Voter Information, which is a nonprofit partner of the Voter Participation Center. Both organizations, according to their website, were “founded to provide resources and tools to help voting-eligible citizens register and vote in upcoming elections.”

Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank open house highlights community response to hunger

By Grace Wagner 09/14/2026

The warehouse at the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank was filled with more than boxes of food Saturday as community members gathered to learn about hunger and the people working to address it across the region.

The Food Bank’s 5th Annual Open House, held during Hunger Action Month, brought together residents, volunteers and community organizations for an afternoon of food, activities and conversations about food insecurity.

Man pleads guilty electronic solicitation in Spotsylvania

By Keith Epps 09/14/2026

A Stafford man who came to Spotsylvania last year to have sex with a girl he thought was 13 pleaded guilty to multiple charges Monday.

Jason Lee Zirkle, 25, was convicted in Spotsylvania Circuit Court of electronic solicitation of a minor, three counts of possessing child pornography and two counts of sexual abuse of animals. As part of a plea agreement, several other charges were dropped.

Dr Marcia Conston named to Virginia 500 power list 2026

Tidewater Community College President Dr. Marcia Conston has been named to Virginia Business magazine’s Virginia 500: The 2026-27 Power List, according to a Sept. 10 press release from the Virginia Community College System. Conston was recognized in the Education category as one of the business and civic leaders included on the magazine’s annual list.

ADVANCE READS

Matthew Jeans, Phil Huber, Daniel P. Cortez

Robinson Recalde/Unplash

Matthew Jeans, ADVANCE CONTRIBUTOR

I bought protein seltzer water the other day. So before anyone accuses me of standing outside the protein craze throwing stones, let the record show that I, too, have participated. Was I curious about what protein-infused sparkling water would taste like? Absolutely. Did carbonated water desperately need protein? I’m less convinced.

I say that as someone who takes protein seriously. I pay attention to it in my own diet.

I understand its importance for maintaining muscle and supporting recovery, and I think plenty of people could benefit from being a little more intentional about getting enough. But somewhere between Greek yogurt and protein seltzer, we seem to have decided that adding protein automatically makes a food healthier. It doesn’t.

READ ON

Phil Huber, ADVANCE COLUMNIST

A debate is not merely a political show. It is an opportunity for citizens to ask whether people seeking power have done the hard work of thinking through the consequences of their promises.

Campaign slogans are easy. “Cut spending.” “Protect Social Security.” “Secure the border.” “Support our troops.” “Put Americans first.” “Stand up for human rights.” Most voters can agree with the sentiment behind at least some of those phrases. The important question is what a candidate would do when the slogans collide with one another—and with budget realities, constitutional limits and the real needs of working people, retirees, veterans, farmers, employers and families.

READ ON

Daniel P. Cortez, GUEST OPINION

In late August, the nation’s finest United States Marines were on ceremonial display at the final parade of their season at Marine Barracks 8th & I Street in Washington, D.C.

Like the United States Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps stationed at Fort Myer, their military symmetry and precision remains unmatched in a region known for its pomp and circumstance. It is the same expectations we have across the military, especially for active duty warfighters and our veterans who expect responsible benefits and medical care in both war and peace.

Unfortunately, not everyone agrees, and sometimes the standards of professionalism come expected rather than worked for as a team. I remain disheartened and dismayed that Steve Watkins—the editor in chief of this publication—decided to opt for criticism in the face of a request for accuracy from Quinn Slaven, the press secretary for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, regarding a recent FXBG Advance commentary by a columnist Phil Huber.

READ ON

STATE OF THE STATE

VaNews/VIRGINIA PUBLIC ACCESS PROJECT

Christian Alvarez/Unsplash

By MARKUS SCHMIDT, Virginia Mercury

More than four years after Buchanan County Supervisor Trey Adkins was charged with dozens of felonies, his case has yet to reach a jury. Adkins was indicted in May 2022 on 82 counts stemming from allegations that included election fraud, absentee-voting violations, forgery, conspiracy and embezzlement of public property. He has maintained his innocence. The case is now scheduled for trial Oct. 19 in Dickinson County, nearly 54 months after the charges were filed. Court motions obtained by The Mercury show that Virginia House Minority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, one of Adkins’ attorneys, invoked a century-old Virginia law at least three times in 2023 and 2024 to seek continuances tied to his legislative responsibilities. ... The provision has drawn criticism over the years from attorneys who say clients can face lengthy delays when opposing counsel serves in the General Assembly.

By LAUREN HINES-ACOSTA, Bay Journal

Concerns around the nearly indestructible family of pollutants known as PFAS have been growing as environmental groups have pushed Virginia to add limits in permits across the state. But the Richmond International Airport may be one of the first required to reduce PFAS, or “forever chemicals,” in its discharge. The Richmond airport is renewing its stormwater discharge permit, and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) added general requirements for the airport to monitor and lower its discharge of PFAS. Some stakeholders say that’s not enough and are asking for specific reduction targets. DEQ is still reviewing public comments and plans to host a public hearing on the permit.

By NATHANIEL CLINE, Virginia Mercury

Virginia is moving closer to regulating self-driving vehicles, with lawmakers and experts recently agreeing on a plan ahead of the next legislative session as the technology expands and safety concerns grow. Last year, the General Assembly directed a workgroup to consider rules for autonomous vehicles, or AVs, which have been tested in states including Arizona and Texas and restricted in California. Meanwhile, the federal government announced a national strategy plan to accelerate the development and deployment of self-driving vehicles across the country. Leaders in the commonwealth are drafting proposals to establish a framework for implementing AV policy and create an ongoing advisory committee after the group concludes its work. The panel held its most recent meeting on Aug. 28.

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