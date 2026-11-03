FREDLINES

Claire Marshall Watkins, ASSOCIATE EDITOR

Timothy H. O’Sullivan, Fredericksburg, December 1863/Library of Congress

Farm to Neighbor hopes rebrand will produce desired results

By Adele Uphaus 11/2/2026

A number of years ago, Virginia Community Food Connections staff stopped using the full name of their organization and reduced it to an acronym.

“We’d say ‘VCFC this’ and ‘VCFC that,’ but even people we’d worked with for years couldn’t tell you what that meant or what our real name was,” said Candice Armstrong, the organization’s executive director. “That felt like an issue, because just like all nonprofits in the region and the world, we need funding and people to support our work.”

Fredericksburg Free Press podcast ‘The Tribe’ wins two Signal Awards

By Sarah Moon 11/2/2026

“The Tribe,” an original Fredericksburg Free Press podcast produced by Kromatic Media, earned two honors at the fifth-annual Signal Awards.

The podcast received Gold in the Local News category, selected by the Signal Awards Judging Academy, as well as the Listener’s Choice Award, voted on by the listening public.

The Signal Awards spotlight culture-defining podcasts that transcend the medium through unique, boundary-breaking storytelling. The Local News category honors podcasts demonstrating a commitment to strong journalism within a specific geographic region.

Two arrested after separate weekend pursuits in Spotsylvania (paywalled)

By Keith Epps 11/2/2026

Two men were arrested in Spotsylvania over the weekend following vehicle pursuits involving hit-and-run incidents and suspected drunk drivers.

Sheriff’s Lt. Col. Delbert Myrick said the second occurred about 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the Indian Acres area in the 6400 block of Morris Road. Police said a vehicle hit a pedestrian and left the scene. The victim was not seriously injured.

Mryick said deputies spotted the suspect a short time later inside the campground and attempted to stop him, but the driver fled. He didn’t get far because traffic was heavy, with vehicles lined up to leave following trick-or-treat activities. One deputy intentionally struck the suspect vehicle while another blocked him in.

Man who had sex with an intoxicated waitress get 5 years (paywalled)

By Keith Epps 11/2/2026

The former manager of a Spotsylvania restaurant was ordered Monday to serve five years in prison for having sex with one of his employees after getting her intoxicated.

Geremy Michael Tillery, 36, of Richmond, was sentenced in Spotsylvania Circuit Court to a total of 11 years with six years suspended. He had previously pleaded guilty to reduced charges of abduction and misdemeanor sexual battery.

According to evidence presented by prosecutor Jeff Adams, Tillery was a manager at a steakhouse when the incident occurred on April 6, 2024. The victim, who was 21 at the time, had just finished her shift when Tillery served her drinks.

Warner, Vindman canvass launch at James Monroe High canceled; campaign says it lacked school approval

By PLN News 11/2/2026

A campaign canvass launch featuring U.S. Sen. Mark Warner and Rep. Eugene Vindman, advertised for Monday afternoon at James Monroe High School in Fredericksburg, has been canceled.

A Fredericksburg Democrats graphic promoted a “Fredericksburg Canvass Launch” with Warner and Vindman for 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at the school, 2300 Washington Ave.

Fredericksburg City Public Schools communications director Katie Hornung told Potomac Local News the event was canceled as of about 9:40 a.m. Monday. She said the division did not have advance notice of the event. She also said it is uncommon for the division not to know about events being promoted inside its buildings.

Stafford County Economic Development Summit set for Nov. 18

By PLN News 11/2/2026

Stafford County Economic Development will host its first Economic Development Summit on Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Holiday Inn & Conference Center, 20 Sanford Drive, Fredericksburg.

The summit is the first public discussion of the county’s new Economic Development Strategic Plan, which the Board of Supervisors adopted earlier this year.

ADVANCE READS

Steve Watkins, Phil Huber

Octave Tassaert, Heaven and Hell , circa 1850/Cleveland Museum of Art, Wikimedia Commons

Steve Watkins, ADVANCE EDITOR

On Wednesday, November 4, at 7 p.m., the University of Mary Washington’s Fredericksburg campus will host a screening of The New Data Center Alley in Room 145 of Seacobeck Hall.

Focused on the rapid expansion of data center development in Fredericksburg, Stafford, and Spotsylvania, The New Data Center Alley explores the potential economic, environmental, and community impacts of this unprecedented wave of industrial development and asks what the emergence of a new Data Center Alley could mean for the region’s future.

The screening is open to the public, with a Q&A session and reception to follow

READ ON

Phil Huber, ADVANCE COLUMNIST

Ronald Reagan knew how to turn eternity into a political punch line.

“Communism works only in heaven, where they don’t need it, and in hell, where they’ve already got it,” he told a gathering of small-business representatives on June 22, 1983. The official transcript records laughter.

The joke made his argument memorable: a promise of earthly paradise could become an instrument of earthly oppression.

READ ON

STATE OF THE STATE

VaNews/VIRGINIA PUBLIC ACCESS PROJECT

Christian Alvarez/Unsplash

Election Day uncertainty helps drive early voting turnout

By MICHAEL MARTZ, Richmond Times-Dispatch (Subscription Required)

Election Day will dawn with uncertainty on Tuesday, as voters who haven’t cast their ballots already will go to their polling places not knowing who might be there watching. With political control of Congress at stake midway through the second term of President Donald Trump, Virginia voters have been voting in big numbers for an off-year election as early voting becomes a convenient habit and concerns rise about potential federal presence at polling places on Election Day.

2026 Early Voting Estimates by Party

The Virginia Public Access Project

An estimate of the partisanship of early votes shows how ballots cast before Election Day might look based on the likely party of Virginians who have voted so far.

We talked to veterans in a competitive House district. Here’s what they said.

By ASHLEY DONG, NATALIE GORDON, CHRIS KIM AND RYAN OTTIGNON, Washington Post (Metered Paywall - 3 articles a month)

Veterans will carry significant weight in this coastal House district, one of the most competitive on the electoral map this year. This area houses the largest naval base in the country, and with it, tens of thousands of current and former service members. The House district has the third-highest percentage of veterans in the country, according to Census data. Democrat Elaine Luria, a former Navy commander who represented Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District until she lost reelection in 2022, is racing to unseat the fellow veteran who defeated her: Republican Rep. Jen Kiggans, a nurse practitioner and former Navy helicopter pilot. Recent polling indicates the race is neck-and-neck.

Va., D.C. sue over Trump’s arch, adding to legal challenges

By GARY FIELDS, Associated Press

The legal challenges to President Donald Trump’s proposed memorial arch are mounting, with the District of Columbia and Virginia suing in federal court Saturday as the administration says construction could begin as early as next week. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan proceeded to consolidate that lawsuit with the original one she is overseeing ... All the plaintiffs are calling for a halt to potential work on a monument that would rise 250 feet on a patch of grass off the bridge that spans the Potomac River, connecting the city with Arlington National Cemetery. That would make the arch 100 feet taller than the Statue of Liberty is from its base to the top of the torch.

Lucas sought ‘generational wealth’ from marijuana sales, indictment alleges. Here’s how prosecutors built their case

By PETER DUJARDIN AND NORI LEYBENGRUB, Virginian-Pilot (Metered Paywall - 2 articles a month)

A wide-ranging indictment announced Oct. 22 by federal prosecutors contends that one of Virginia’s most powerful elected officials spearheaded a criminal conspiracy to illegally sell marijuana for more than four years. Sen. L. Louise Lucas, 82, saw marijuana sales as a way to ensure her family’s financial future for generations, prosecutors allege. “This is our last chance at generational wealth,” the indictment quotes her telling a conspirator in February as they discussed legislation pending in the General Assembly. “I’ve got too old to not be greedy.”

Young Union soldier, struck down in Civil War battle, finally gets his funeral

By MICHAEL E. RUANE, Washington Post (Metered Paywall - 3 articles a month)

At first, the archaeologists did not think there was a body in the pit they were excavating on the battlefield in Northern Virginia. They thought they would find only discarded limbs that had been amputated by Civil War surgeons. But as they worked with trowels and brushes, the fragile bones of a young Union soldier lying on his back gradually emerged from the dirt. His coat buttons were there. So was the comb that had been in a back pocket, and the lead ball that struck him in the neck and probably killed him. He was about 17, and stood about 5 feet 2 inches tall when he was mortally wounded by Confederate artillery in August 1862. “He was just a kid, really,” said National Park Service archaeologist Joshua Torres.

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