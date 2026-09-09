FREDLINES

Claire Marshall Watkins, ADVANCE CONTRIBUTOR

Antony-22/Wikimedia Commons

63,000 cars a day, no way across — FAMPO eyes a Spotsylvania Mall Court cut-through (paywalled)

By PLN News 09/08/2026

The Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization is running a small microsimulation study to test whether punching a half-road through near Mall Court — the short commercial stub on the south side of Route 3 that lines up with Carl D. Silver Parkway — can improve access around Central Park and Spotsylvania Towne Centre without fouling I-95 off-ramps or nearby Route 3 intersections

Amtrak to Suspend Most Virginia-to-D.C. Service Oct. 16–26 for Tunnel Track Work

By Uriah Kiser 09/07/2026

Virginia Mercury reports that Amtrak will suspend most rail service between Virginia stations and Washington, D.C., from Oct. 16 through Oct. 26 to replace aging switches and crossovers at the A-interlocking in the First Street Tunnel. The existing equipment is beyond its service life and has forced a 10 mph speed restriction; passengers traveling to or from D.C. from the south should expect cancellations and route changes, with many trains ending at Alexandria and most trips to Richmond, Charlottesville, Lynchburg and Hampton Roads handled by express buses.

Fredericksburg Christian Health Center expands mental health services

By Adele Uphaus 09/08/2026

Fredericksburg Christian Health Center employs one licensed professional counselor and “most days, she is booked all day long,” said Marcela Gallo-Churchill, the clinic’s director of outreach and development.

The clinic cares for uninsured and underinsured patients throughout Planning District 16 — the city of Fredericksburg and Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline and King George counties — care that involves more than looking after a person’s physical well-being.

Fredericksburg Food Bank to host Hunger Action Month open house

By Grace Wagner 09/08/2026

As communities across the region recognize Hunger Action Month in September, the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank is inviting residents, businesses and community partners to learn more about hunger and ways they can help address it locally.

The Food Bank will hold its 5th Annual Open House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at its facility at 3631 Lee Hill Drive in Fredericksburg.

The event will give community members an opportunity to see the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank in action, learn more about its programs and meet members of the team working to fight hunger throughout the region.

Q&A: Interview with Justin Carter, at-large candidate for Fredericksburg School Board

By Adele Uphaus 09/08/2026

Justin Carter is running for a vacant at-large position on the Fredericksburg School Board this November. If elected, he would fill out the remainder of former at-large representative Jarvis Bailey’s term, which expires in December 2027.

A Fredericksburg native and graduate of city schools, Carter works as director of operations for a global transportation and fuel company and has two children going through the school division now.

He spoke with the Free Press about why he is running, the School Board’s role, the division’s challenges, and what makes good leadership.

ADVANCE READS

Claire Marshall Watkins, Phil Huber, Stephen J. Farnsworth

Félix Edouard Vallotton, “Parading through the Streets in Single File, “1893/Art Institute of Chicago

Claire Marshall Watkins, ADVANCE CONTRIBUTOR

FREDLINES, READS, and STATE OF THE STATE from September 7, 2026.

READ ON

Phil Huber, ADVANCE COLUMNIST

A typical Dominion residential bill in this region now runs about $165 a month, up roughly $22 since January (Inside Climate News). Regular gas is $3.96 a gallon against $3.00 a year ago, according to AAA. Sixty-one days from now, Fredericksburg-area voters get to register an opinion about that, twice—once for the House of Representatives, once for the Senate. The useful question is not which candidate says affordability matters. All four do. It is which one has a mechanism for dealing with the affordability challenge.

What is actually on the ballot

For the House, it is first-term Democrat Eugene Vindman against Republican Doug Ollivant, a retired Army lieutenant colonel who won the Republican August 4 primary with 56.6 percent of the vote. Ollivant has lived in Culpeper County since 2020, on the Rappahannock upriver from the city, per his campaign biography. Four minor candidates are also qualified. For the Senate, it is three-term Democrat Mark Warner against Republican Bert Mizusawa, a retired Army major general from McLean who won his Republican primary.The red-eyed vireo is as gifted a songster as you’ll ever hear. The scarlet tanager’s brilliant plumage would be at home in a bustling papal conclave. Now, as these and many other migratory birds ready to leave our region for their southern winter homes, I can only wonder:

READ ON

Stephen J. Farnsworth, ADVANCE CONTRIBUTOR

U.S. Rep. Eugene Vindman (D), the Fredericksburg area’s member of Congress, is making a mistake by refusing to join what is usually the Seventh Congressional district’s highest visibility debate—the September candidate event held at the University of Mary Washington.

In contrast, three rivals to Vindman—one Republican, one Libertarian, and one independent—have committed to take the stage on September 15. They will be sure to note his absence. Failing to attend a debate gives ammunition to rival candidates and more importantly also deprives voters of a chance to evaluate candidates away from the attack ads, sound bites and social media mayhem that dominate political discourse these days.

READ ON

Phil Huber, ADVANCE COLUMNIST

When Fredericksburg-area voters open their ballot on November 3, they’ll see the two names everyone expects in the 7th District race: Democratic incumbent Eugene Vindman and Republican challenger Doug Ollivant, a Fredericksburg resident. But they’ll also see four more names most people have never heard of. That’s not a local quirk. Across Virginia, 14 independent and third-party candidates have qualified for eight of the state’s 11 congressional districts, according to the state’s official candidate list—and the 7th District has more of them, four, than any other district in Virginia (Virginia Dept. of Elections).

Four long-shot candidates might sound like background noise. It isn’t, and understanding why starts right here at home.

READ ON

STATE OF THE STATE

VaNews/VIRGINIA PUBLIC ACCESS PROJECT

Salomé Guruli/Unsplash

By DAVE RESS, Richmond Times-Dispatch (Subscription Required)

Jail inmate deaths last year climbed to the highest level since 2021, as the state board that oversees jails called for better supervision of inmates. Statewide, deaths of inmates jumped by more than 20% to 58 last year, the State Board of Local and Regional Jails reported. ... The numbers don’t include deaths of state prison inmates. ... The board’s review of jail deaths found 11 instances where jails weren’t complying with regulations about inmate supervision ...

By JOE HEIM AND DAN DIAMOND, Washington Post (Metered Paywall - 3 articles a month)

The Trump administration has removed language criticizing a memorial to the Confederacy formerly located in Arlington National Cemetery, part of its ongoing effort to reshape portrayals of the Civil War. The Confederate Memorial, a 32-foot bronze statue commissioned by the United Daughters of the Confederacy and unveiled in 1914, was removed from the military cemetery in 2023. Its removal followed a congressional mandate to rid U.S. military property of names and symbols honoring the Confederacy and its leaders. ... Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said last year that the statue would be reinstalled at Arlington National Cemetery. Last year, then-Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) had said that the statue would return next year.

By NATALIE ALMS, NOTUS

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani made a big show of bringing his “pothole politics” online: He donned his sunglasses, lowered himself into a go-kart and took a lap around a track in Coney Island to sell his new Public Interest Technology Crew, or PIT Crew. ... The team’s mission is to make the city’s clunky online systems easier to use and to help enact his agenda. It’s an initiative Democrats are adopting across the country. In Virginia, Gov. Abigail Spanberger, too, is setting up a crew of tech whizzes to bring government services into the 21st century. Many of the people running those teams are alumni of the U.S. Digital Service, the relatively unknown Obama-era tech squad that President Donald Trump transformed into DOGE on Day 1 of his second administration.

By JULIA SHANAHAN, Rappahannock News (Metered Paywall)

With a Thursday deadline looming for public comments on Verizon’s proposed phaseout of copper landlines, the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors and the county’s congressman are urging federal regulators to stop the plan, warning that it could leave some residents without a reliable way to call 911. Rep. Suhas Subramanyam has submitted an objection to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and is encouraging residents to comment before the Sept. 10 deadline. ... Under the FCC’s streamlined review process, Verizon’s application is scheduled to be automatically granted Sept. 26 unless regulators intervene.

By MICHAEL MARTZ, Richmond Times-Dispatch (Subscription Required)

Robert Gray promised himself that this year, on the 25th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, he would visit all three of the sites hit by hijacked airliners that day. Gray, a retired battalion chief for the Arlington County Fire Department, fought the fires that engulfed part of the Pentagon after American Airlines Flight 77 slammed into the building at more than 500 miles per hour on that Tuesday morning. He led the monumental effort to shore up the damaged portion of the building to prevent its collapse, even as firefighters tried to quell the rooftop blazes that threatened to shut down the headquarters of the United States military.

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