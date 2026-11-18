FREDLINES

Claire Marshall Watkins, ASSOCIATE EDITOR

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Enrollment decline in Spotsylvania will lead to a drop in state revenue

By Adele Uphaus 11/17/2026

:ast week, Spotsylvania school division staff reported that enrollment is down by 562 students over last fall.

Now, staff is reporting that the estimated financial cost of that enrollment decrease will be close to $5 million.

The enrollment decline “is leading to a significant drop in state revenue,” SCPS Finance Director Phillip Trayer said at Monday’s school board work session. He said the division stands to lose 95% of projected new state revenue for the next budget year, which begins July 1, 2028.

No more ‘letters and lawyers’: Caroline parents urge county, school officials to find middle ground

By Taft Coghill Jr. 11/17/2026

The dispute between the Caroline County Board of Supervisors and the county school board has largely revolved around the members of the governing bodies squabbling about capacity issues at the elementary school level.

Public engagement was scarce — until last Thursday night’s board of supervisors meeting.

Parents and grandparents implored the supervisors and the school board to reach an accord for the betterment of youth in the county.

Virginia lawmakers weigh using marijuana taxes to fund school substance use programs

By Markus Schmidt, Virginia Mercury

Virginia lawmakers on Monday discussed using future marijuana tax revenue to expand substance use prevention and counseling in public schools, after a new survey found that few secondary schools screen students for substance use risks or have specialized counselors.

The Joint Commission to Oversee the Transition of the Commonwealth into a Cannabis Retail Market learned that just 13% of secondary schools surveyed in September use formal screening to identify students at risk, while about 1 in 5 have a substance use counselor.

Del. Cia Price, D-Newport News, urged the state to help schools pay for screening, evidence-based prevention programs and alternatives to suspension while the Virginia Department of Education studies staffing needs and costs.

Public’s input wanted on Route 3 improvements

By FPP Staff 11/17/2026

The Virginia Department of Transportation, in partnership with the City of Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania County, is seeking feedback on a transportation planning study assessing potential improvements for the Route 3 corridor between Salem Church Road and Lafayette Boulevard.

The purpose of the study is to improve safety and traffic operations. This study will have a focus on transportation technology improvements targeting traffic signal operations, safety and incident management, and transit operations, as opposed to major intersection or roadway reconfigurations.

VDOT invites residents and travelers to learn more about the study on the webpage and take an online survey through Thursday, Dec. 3. The survey has a translation tool for other languages.

5 things to know about Spotsylvania’s solid waste changes (paywalled)

By Scott Shenk 11/17/2026

For much of 2026, the Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors and staff have wrestled with proposed changes to its solid waste program, including operation hours and whether to move from windshield decals to $50 hang-tags. The board recently made some decisions on the program.

The county has 13 convenience centers and the 1,254-acre Livingston Landfill. The landfill has 250 acres used for municipal solid waste. The county also transports the waste from the convenience centers to the landfill.

What led to proposed changes to the program? One reason is a $1.4 million fiscal 2027 budget gap. Still, initially the county pursued changes to the decal program because people from other localities had been abusing the county sites, many of them contractors dumping construction and demolition debris for free at the convenience centers. Localities charge tipping fees for such waste disposal at landfills.

Too little to pay for booze, just enough for felony charge (paywalled)

By Keith Epps 11/17/2026

Kerry Grant Smith, 67, of Stafford, entered a guilty plea to the Class 4 felony charge Friday in Fredericksburg Circuit Court, court records show. The charge carried a possible sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

According to court records, the charge stemmed from a June 5 incident in the Eagle Village Shopping Center near the University of Mary Washington in the city. Officer A. Donnelly went there that afternoon in response to reports of a shirtless, shoeless man making “unwanted” contact with customers at the ABC store.

Donnelly found the suspect standing outside the Giant store. Smith had previously been issued no-trespassing orders at both the ABC and the Giant stores in the shopping center. Court records state that Smith had taken $64.14 worth of alcoholic beverages from Giant in March without paying for it.

Public hearing set for proposed Spotsylvania data center (paywalled)

By Scott Shenk 11/18/2026

Spotsylvania County faces a decision on another data center proposal this week.

A public hearing on a proposed project with 2.087 million square feet of data center space is scheduled for the Board of Supervisors’ Tuesday meeting, which starts at 4 p.m. The public hearings start later during the supervisor meetings.

The applicant seeks rezoning for the Crossroads Technology Campus in the Lee Hill District.

The applicant is McLean-based RCK Digital Crossroads LLC, but Amazon is expected to build and operate the data centers, adding to many other area data center projects by the digital giant.

Former FredNats Sykora, Susana selected to 40-man roster (paywalled)

By Alex Murphy 11/17/2026

Ahead of Tuesday’s 6 p.m. deadline for Major League Baseball’s Rule 5 draft, the Washington Nationals selected the contracts of former Fredericksburg Nationals pitchers Travis Sykora and Jarlin Susana, adding them to the 40-man roster.

Sykora, a third-round selection in 2023, and Susana, part of the blockbuster Juan Soto deal from the San Diego Padres, have been two of Washington’s most highly touted pitching prospects over the past several years.

Both have dealt with injuries in recent years, but the two are top-100 prospects according to MLB Pipeline, with Sykora being the No. 48 prospect in baseball and Susana being the No. 66 prospect in baseball.

VDOT closes Raven Road bridge over Accokeek Creek in Stafford after inspection

By PLN News 11/17/2026

The Virginia Department of Transportation closed the bridge on Raven Road over Accokeek Creek in Stafford County on Monday after a routine inspection found significant deterioration in key elements. The single-lane bridge, on the state-maintained portion of Route 609, carries an average of 230 vehicles a day. VDOT barricaded both approaches to the bridge.

The agency is developing a project and schedule to reopen the crossing. Details on a repair or replacement will be released in a future notice and posted on the VDOT website. The bridge was last inspected in November 2025 and was posted with weight limits of 17 tons for single-unit vehicles and 28 tons for tractor-trailers.

ADVANCE READS

Safeguard Spotsy, Mara Brownstein, Project Stafford

Safeguard Spotsy

The proposed Crossroads Technology Campus presents significant unresolved questions involving public safety, project compliance, environmental impacts, fiscal projections, infrastructure, and transparency. The project has undergone substantial changes since the Planning Commission recommended approval. These are matters that must be resolved before approval – not assumptions to leave for later permits.

The Board is being asked to vote on a project that has changed, while key safety, infrastructure, fiscal and transparency questions remain unresolved. The project has changed since the Planning Commission recommended approval on September 16, 2026. The October 30 plan changes building locations and sizes, open space, parcels, substations, setbacks and traffic impacts. The Planning Commission did not hold a public hearing on this updated plan. At the same time, the County adopted a new Comprehensive Plan on October 27, 2026, but the applicant’s October 30 narrative continues to rely on the prior plan.

READ ON

Mara Brownstein, HARVARD T.H. CHAN SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH

Over the course of a year, hyperscale data centers (HDCs)—the largest and most powerful class of data centers, supporting services such as cloud computing, large language model training, and global deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) tools—are powered mostly by fossil fuels and use as much electricity as entire U.S. states, according to a new study led by Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and the Harvard Data Science Initiative. The study provides one of the first facility-level estimates of HDCs’ electricity use and carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions since the rise of AI.

The study was published Nov. 16 in Nature Sustainability.

“Data centers are growing incredibly fast, driven largely by AI, and decisions about where to build them and how to power them are being made right now. But there’s very little facility-level information about their environmental footprint,” said lead author Gianluca Guidi, postdoctoral fellow in the Department of Biostatistics. “Our study helps fill that gap.”

READ ON

Protect Stafford, GUEST POST

On Wednesday, November 18, the Stafford County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on four proposed hyperscale data center projects along the Rt 3 corridor in Southeastern Stafford: Forest Lane, Simms Farm, Sisson North, and Sisson South.

The Kings Corridor project, as it is referred to by the developer, Peterson Companies, consists of over 1,400 acres of rural land, covering 9 million square feet of data center space across 37 total buildings. Based on size, the total project is one of the largest data center projects in Central and Northern Virginia and likely the largest rezoning initiative considered by Stafford.

The Wednesday hearing will take place at 6 pm at the Stafford Government Center. Due to significant public interest, the hearing is expected to last past midnight.

READ ON

STATE OF THE STATE

VaNews/VIRGINIA PUBLIC ACCESS PROJECT

Salomé Guruli/Unsplash

Sen. Lucas pleads not guilty in marijuana-related case

By SARAH RANKIN, Associated Press

State Sen. L. Louise Lucas, a powerful Virginia Democrat, pleaded not guilty Monday to federal racketeering, drug, money laundering and other charges. Federal prosecutors have accused Lucas of leading a criminal enterprise that they say acquired and sold large quantities of marijuana and laundered the proceeds. At a news conference and in charging documents, authorities have said Lucas used her political power to insulate the operation from scrutiny and sought to influence Virginia marijuana legislation to financially benefit the alleged marijuana enterprise.

Commission recommends prohibiting legislators from obtaining retail cannabis licenses

By KATE SELTZER, Virginian-Pilot (Metered Paywall - 2 articles a month)

Virginia legislators want to prohibit General Assembly members and their relatives from getting a retail cannabis license. The legislative commission tasked with overseeing Virginia’s transition to a retail cannabis market voted Monday to recommend adding that provision to the existing retail cannabis legislation when lawmakers convene for the session in January.

Dominion’s $67B merger hearings kick off in Richmond

By KARRI PEIFER, Axios

The long-awaited regulatory showdown over the proposed $67 billion merger of Dominion Energy and NextEra Energy begins Tuesday in Richmond. If approved, the deal would create the world’s largest regulated electric utility business — with potential consequences for Richmonders’ power bills and the future of one of the region’s biggest employers. Virginia’s State Corporation Commission begins evidentiary hearings Tuesday at 10 a.m., following months of negotiations, regulatory scrutiny and protests since the merger was announced in May.

Virginia delegate was paid by group opposing Dominion-NextEra merger while examining deal

By BRANDON JARVIS, Virginia Scope

Del. Irene Shin, D-Fairfax, was employed by and received paychecks from a group that has consistently advocated against the Dominion Energy and NextEra merger, even as she has served as co-chair of an Energy Commission subcommittee tasked with examining the merger proposal. People Over Monopolies, a relatively new advocacy group that has been purchasing digital ads opposing the Dominion Energy and NextEra merger proposal, paid Shin more than $10,000 in salary this year, according to Federal Election Commission records. People Over Monopolies also spent more than $198,000 supporting Shin’s unsuccessful 2025 congressional campaign. Shin does not have direct authority to approve or reject the proposed merger.

Surcharges could boost Dominion bills by 10%

By DAVE RESS, Richmond Times-Dispatch (Subscription Required)

Some of the biggest drivers of the nearly 50% jump in Dominion Energy’s bills over the past five years could boost bills by nearly another 10% in the months ahead. Roughly a third of what Dominion customers pay for power goes to some 15 surcharges — “riders” or rate adjustment clauses — meant to cover specific projects or programs. The six separate surcharges currently pending before the State Corporation Commission would boost a benchmark $181.44 monthly bill for 1,000 kilowatt-hours by $17.45, a Richmond Times-Dispatch analysis found.

Carbon Emissions of Biggest U.S. Data Centers Already Rival Entire Countries, Study Reveals

By HARRY STEVENS, New York Times (Metered Paywall - 1 to 2 articles a month)

The largest data centers in the United States are responsible for an estimated 25.7 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually — almost as much as entire countries like Bolivia or Denmark — according to new research. The study, published Monday in the journal Nature Sustainability, delivers the first peer-reviewed estimates of carbon dioxide emissions from the country’s biggest data centers since the start of the artificial intelligence boom. Its authors, a team led by researchers from Harvard University, examined the electricity consumption and carbon emissions of 403 data centers from May 2024 to April 2025. All told, those data centers used almost 2 percent of U.S. electricity, more than New York City and Los Angeles combined ... Data centers in just three states, Virginia, Iowa and Ohio, accounted for about half of the emissions estimated in the study.

Virginia bids to host U.S. Space Academy

By DAVE RESS, Richmond Times-Dispatch (Subscription Required)

Virginia bid Monday to host the United States Space Academy that President Donald Trump announced in August. The state’s proposal to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration would establish the federal academy in Hampton, which already hosts NASA’s Langley Research Center. Virginia proposes hosting approximately 300 cadets in 2028 using existing academic, residential, laboratory and student support capacity.

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