FREDLINES

Claire Marshall Watkins, ASSOCIATE EDITOR

Anthony-22/Wikimedia Commons

City approves site plan for Jeremiah Community

By Adele Uphaus 11/24/2026

Construction on phase one of the Jeremiah Community, a supportive housing project by Micah Ecumenical Ministries, is set to begin in just a few weeks.

That’s almost two years after the project received approval from Fredericksburg City Council, four years after formalizing a search for a location, and 10 years since the vision for the community — which will provide permanent housing to individuals experiencing chronic homelessness — first crystalized for Micah’s executive director, Meghann Cotter.

Fredericksburg’s planning department approved the site plan for Jeremiah Community on Monday, and Cotter confirmed on Tuesday that shovels will break ground on the first 50 tiny homes and community center in a few weeks.

Thanksgiving closures around the region

By Kathy Knotts 11/24/2026

City of Fredericksburg offices close at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 25, and remain closed on Thursday, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov. 27.

The Dorothy Hart Community Center will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday from 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, through Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026. The center will reopen on Sunday, Nov. 29.

There will be no schedule changes for any curbside service. Trash and recycling collection will occur as usual.

Stafford hardware store owner named among 2026 top women in hardware (paywalled)

By Pilar Davis 11/24/2026

Keri DeBenard is making her family proud after being named one of the 2026 Top Women in Hardware & Building Supply for her work owning Earl’s True Value Hardware store in Stafford.

DeBenard is a third-generation business owner. Her grandfather, Earl, owned Earl’s Supermarket at the same location. When he closed the store, she and her father opened Earl’s True Value Hardware in 1991, with a nod to Grandpa Earl for the name.

The award, hosted by Hardware & Building Supply Dealer (HBSDealer), recognizes women who work or lead in the hardware, lumber, and building supply industries. The award ceremony was held in Chicago, Illinois, in early November. DeBenard said that, as one of only two women honored who didn’t work in corporate roles, she was both excited and nervous about the honor.

540 in College: Area trio helps CNU field hockey win title (paywalled)

By Alex Murphy 11/24/2026

Over the weekend, Christopher Newport field hockey made history, winning a national championship for the first time in school history.

The Captains took down Middlebury College, 2-0, in the NCAA Division III tournament final on Sunday afternoon in Geneva, New York.

This year’s CNU team included three players from Fredericksburg-area programs.

FLS Varsity’s VHSL regional semifinal football standouts (paywalled)

By Alex Murphy 11/24/2026

Just two teams remain from the FLS Varsity coverage area ahead of the Virginia High School League regional finals this weekend.

However, the four local playoff teams in action last week had some strong individual standouts from the regional semifinal round.

The Free Lance-Star continues its comprehensive coverage of the 2026 high school football season with this week’s standout performers.

David Hoffmann: Cheering for the holidays, together (paywalled)

By David Hoffman 11/24/2026

“God bless us, every one,” Tiny Tim Cratchit said as “A Christmas Carol” came to the happiest of endings.

He didn’t say “God bless all of us Democrats” or “all of us Republicans.” Or, for the sake of historical accuracy, “God bless all of us Tories” or “all of us Whigs” (the two leading parties in Great Britain when Charles Dickens wrote the story in 1843).

He said, “God bless us, every one,” and that’s what makes the holidays special -- goodwill toward all of humankind.

Toxic waste plagues Navajo tribal lands 40 years after uranium mining ended (paywalled)

By David McCumber Senior Reporter, Lee Enterprises 11/24/2026

Four decades have passed since the end of the uranium mining that killed hundreds of Navajo miners and polluted soil, air and water with uranium, other heavy metals and deadly radon gas.

But on the sprawling Navajo Nation, the danger remains.

At least $1.7 billion has been earmarked to clean up hazardous abandoned mine sites on the tribal lands, but much of that has remained unspent for years as an alphabet soup of federal, state and tribal government agencies grapples with the problem — and each other.

Blanche, Patel and Cole join Stafford sheriff’s Thanksgiving luncheon

By PLN News 11/24/2026

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office held its annual staff-wide Thanksgiving luncheon on Monday to thank deputies and civilian employees for their work keeping the county safe. United States Attorney General Todd Blanche, Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel, and Drug Enforcement Administration Administrator Terry Cole attended with members of their staffs.

The agency said every role matters in public safety, from traffic enforcement and investigations to behind-the-scenes work such as responding to public records requests and maintaining vehicles. It called public safety a shared responsibility that depends on strong relationships with federal, state, and local partners, and praised the integrity and professionalism of its entire team. The post did not give the location of the luncheon, the number of people who attended, or any remarks made by the visiting officials.

Stafford supervisors set full-day hearing on Kings Corridor data centers for Dec. 19

By PLN News 11/24/2026

Supervisor Crystal Vanuch of the Rock Hill District said the Stafford County Board of Supervisors has agreed to dedicate an entire day to the public hearing on the Kings Corridor data center projects. The hearing, originally scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, is now set for Saturday, Dec. 19, beginning at 9 a.m.

Vanuch said residents should arrive early, sign up, and make their voices heard. She said the shift avoids making a decision of this scale in the early morning after an all-night meeting, even though the date falls close to the holidays. The four related proposals from Real Estate Pursuits 2 LC (Peterson Companies) would total about 9 million square feet of data centers and 14 substations on roughly 1,400 acres along Kings Highway (Route 3) near the Rappahannock River in the George Washington District. The Planning Commission recommended denial of all 11 related applications on 4-3 votes after an 11-hour hearing that ran into the early morning of Nov. 19.

VRE board approves January service cuts on last trains

By PLN News 11/24/2026

The Virginia Railway Express Operations Board on Thursday approved discontinuing the last inbound trains on the Manassas and Fredericksburg lines, plus the reverse deadhead Manassas train, effective Jan. 4, 2027.

The three trains are the lightest-used in the system and account for about 5 percent of overall ridership. On each affected line, the prior train will shift 10 to 20 minutes later so some riders can still catch a train.

The cuts are temporary and aimed at reducing congestion on the rail corridor from Alexandria through Union Station while major construction is underway.

ADVANCE READS

Michael Nelson, Phil Huber, Steve Watkins

Custom-designed and crafted holiday ornaments for sale at Gari Melchers Studio and Home

Michael Nelson, GUEST POST

An unanswered email may seem like a small thing. For someone trying to bring a new idea into a community, repeated silence raises a larger question: What opportunities never move forward because the conversation never begins?

I have been considering that question while building Atlas Living Group, a Virginia-based residential design and development venture, and developing an attainable-homeownership initiative called Atlas First.

On October 26, I emailed the mayor of Dumfries, introduced the initiative, provided introductory materials, and requested a 30-minute conversation about the town’s housing priorities and possible next steps.

As of November 17, as I’m writing this, I’ve had received neither a reply nor an acknowledgment.

READ ON

Phil Huber, ADVANCE COLUMNIST

Economists will object. Inflation measures broader price increases over time, not one hotel room becoming expensive overnight. Fair enough. But when you need that room tonight, the distinction offers remarkably little shelter.

I have experienced pricing surprises on recent flights, with hotel bookings and car services contributing to their own adventures. By the time I got home, I wanted a vacation from purchasing transportation and shelter.

Dynamic pricing means prices change with conditions such as demand, available supply, and competition. It can produce bargains when business is slow. It can also make an ordinary purchase painfully expensive when everybody needs the same thing simultaneously.

READ ON

Steve Watkins, ADVANCE EDITOR

The Maxine and Carl D. Silver Chabad Jewish Center is hosting a Chanukah festival on Tuesday, December 8, 2026, at 5 p.m. at FredNats Stadium, co-sponsored by the Fredericksburg Nationals.

Downtown Greens invites community members to attend one of two upcoming listening sessions to learn about the conceptual site plan for its 56-acre Belman Road Campus and share their thoughts on the vision for the property.

Stafford County Public Schools, in partnership with Stafford County Fire & Rescue and volunteer fire stations, will again partner with Operation Warm, a national non-profit organization, to support Stafford students in need of a new winter coat. Across the division, nearly 1,500 coats have been requested by school counselors to support their communities. Through this annual partnership, the community has an opportunity to create a lasting impact.

READ ON

STATE OF THE STATE

VaNews/VIRGINIA PUBLIC ACCESS PROJECT

Salomé Guruli/Unsplash

Trump administration launches probe into Albemarle school system, directs Virginia to pull federal funds

By DAVID VELAZQUEZ, Daily Progress (Metered Paywall - 25 articles a month)

The Trump administration Department of Education is stepping in to address what it described as “horrific sexual misconduct and abuse in Albemarle County Public Schools.” Education Secretary Linda McMahon announced Monday her department will place the Virginia Department of Education on high-risk status, direct the state to withhold federal funds from the school division, move to suspend and debar indicted or complicit school division employees, and launch a civil rights investigation into mishandled reports of sexual assault in Albemarle County schools.

Albemarle families navigate closure of schools after employees weren’t screened for child abuse

By NATHANIEL CLINE, Virginia Mercury

Under pressure to do well on an exam, University of Virginia graduate student Kara Guyton was home taking a test last Thursday, joined by her three elementary school children, who made forts with blankets while students in other parts of the commonwealth were in class. In Albemarle County, Guyton’s kids and others were out of the classroom because school leaders discovered that over 500 employees had not undergone proper screening, forcing families to make daily arrangements for more than 14,000 children beginning last Thursday. Guyton said the closure announcement was “gut-wrenching” because she knew it would affect her family ...

Fourth Circuit rejects Virginia ICE mask ban but OKs local cooperation

By JOE DODSON, Courthouse News Service

A Fourth Circuit panel issued a mixed bag ruling Monday for Virginia Democrats who sought to rein in misconduct from federal immigration officials. Citing the principle of dual sovereignty, the three-judge panel said Virginia could restrict localities’ ability to work with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials, but can’t require ICE agents to identify themselves by unmasking.

Judge halts Google data center construction in Botetourt County, orders public hearing

By TAD DICKENS, Cardinal News

Construction at the Google data center project in Botetourt County must stop, a circuit judge ordered Monday, after ruling that the county’s board of supervisors violated Virginia’s Freedom of Information Act when it approved a key agreement with the tech giant. All actions the county has taken since the June 24, 2025, meeting that greenlit the project are rescinded, and the county must hold a public hearing on the matter that “conforms to” the state law regarding open meetings and open records, substitute Judge Michael Doucette wrote. In other words, county residents who didn’t have the opportunity to weigh in on this issue may speak out before the board once again votes.

Spanberger: Economic cross currents require vigilance

By DAVE RESS, Richmond Times-Dispatch (Subscription Required)

The high cost of almost everything can seem like what everyone is talking about — and Gov. Abigail Spanberger heard still more of that just minutes before Monday’s Governor’s Advisory Council on Revenue Estimates (GACRE). Before kicking off the council’s nearly 2 1/2-hour dive into economic conditions, Spanberger took delivery of 12-foot and 7-foot Virginia-grown Fraser Fir Christmas trees for the Executive Mansion, as well as a collection of Virginia-grown wreaths. And, not entirely surprisingly, chatting with a Virginia Christmas Tree Growers Association delegation, the conversation became diesel-powered.

What’s on the horizon for Virginia’s healthcare landscape?

By CHARLOTTE RENE WOODS, Virginia Mercury

As Virginia’s state lawmakers prepare for their 2027 legislative session, they’re also eyeing possible federal shifts in healthcare affordability and access, issues that defined congressional midterm elections and stand to impact state spending plans in the coming year. “I think the American people sent a pretty darn strong message,” said Sen. Barbara Favola, D-Arlington, who chairs the chamber’s Education and Health Committee. Healthcare leaders and researchers have predicted the nation’s uninsured population would surge after Congress passed the reconciliation bill called H.R. 1 last summer. The bill entails forthcoming changes to Medicaid eligibility.

Loudoun Board Seeks More Data Center Controls in General Assembly Wish List

By HANNA BLOOM, Loudoun Now

Loudoun’s Board of Supervisors wants more authority from the General Assembly this year, particularly relating to the data center industry. Each year, county supervisors adopt a legislative agenda that lists priorities and specific issues they want their representatives to support during the session. This year’s additions to that wish list include a focus on energy, data centers and transmission lines.

More than 70 Alexandria school employees put on leave due to incomplete background checks

By THOMAS MATES, WJLA-TV

More than 70 Alexandria City Public Schools employees were placed on leave due to incomplete background checks. The district said in a letter to parents that it had determined 72 current employees, out of about 1,700 hired within the last three years, had not completed secondary background checks required by the Virginia Department of Social Services. “I want to be clear that we have no reason to believe that any of these employees did not complete this form intentionally, nor do we have any reason to suspect that any of them have a founded complaint,” Acting Superintendent Grace Taylor said in the letter to parents.

Loudoun Planning Commission Denies NOVEC Substation

By HANNA BLOOM, Loudoun Now

After granting approval of the project last December, the Loudoun Planning Commission on Thursday voted to deny a permit requested by NOVEC to build a new substation near Brambleton. The Deimos substation is proposed along Arcola Mills Drive and Belmont Ridge Road and is expected to connect power to a nearby data center planned by STACK Infrastructure,

Three new data centers pitched for western Prince William

By SÉBASTIEN KRAFT, Inside NOVA

Three new data centers may be on the horizon for western Prince William County. Boston-based TA Realty on Nov. 19 submitted an application for a data center campus just west of Manassas. The real estate firm purchased the land parcels for over $120 million in recent years. ... The project has been dubbed “Manassas Tech Park II.”

Inside Henrico’s messy breakup with Flock

By SABRINA MORENO, Axios

Henrico’s decision to ditch its 122 Flock license plate readers set off a behind-the-scenes dispute over how quickly the surveillance company had to remove its equipment — and who would pay to take it down. Emails obtained by Axios show Flock questioning the county’s timeline and seeking answers about cameras Henrico had already removed, as police were planning to expand their use of another Flock surveillance product. Henrico also says it has no records of what it cost to dismantle the network.

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