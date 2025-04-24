FXBG Advance

Ray Manfredi
8m

Mr. Wemm,

Thank you for your detailed and on the mark review of Hand To God. As you discussed, the play is a much more adult orientated play, then Stage Door Productions has ever produced, and it was with the intent of living by our mission statement, Theater for All, that HTG was picked as our adult themed play.

As the director I read with a lot of interest the playwrite's intent and goals, and tried to manage the challenge, while also maintainng a sense of realism, honesty, and even a respect for each of the characters troubled life, while also trying to keep it light and humorus when possible.

I truly lucked out when it came to a cast, who hit every mark when creating the characters assigned, with the exact intent for each that you accurately discussed in your review... you could not have described the end result of each persona any better, and that was intentional on all points, thank you for noticing and highlighting each.

I am both proud of their respective delivery, and for how I guided them through the process.

Thank you again for visiting our theater, completing an honest review, with an open mind, and this play definitely requires and open mind, and rest assured the $28 prop bottle of Vodka was made of eatable sugar glass, and if touched would have smashed to sugar under the actors pressure, so no one was in danger of anything more than a cavity.

Hope to see you at our next production of How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying In June, Wait Until Dark in August, or our Monthly events, like first Friday Classic Movies, First Saturday Celebrity Impersonation Pride Drag, and Second Saturday Stand-up Comedy nights.

Ray Manfredi (Director) and also President of Stage Door Productions. In addition, my wife and I contributed $300,000 to build this theater as a gift to The Fredericksburg Community of Arts, and it is used by multiple production companies. Thanks for letting people know we are here to entertain you.

