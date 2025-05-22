By Martin Davis

From the left: Gail Braxton (Honorary Chair of A Monumental Vision capital campaign), Rennie McDaniel (Co-chair of capital campaign), First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin, Kelly Johnson (Co-chair of capital campaign

April showers, the saying goes, bring May flowers. The spring’s rains have also brought a bustle of activity along Washington Avenue.

Virginia’s First Lady Visits Monument, Caretaker’s Lodge

Virginia’s First Lady, Suzanne S. Youngkin, paid a visit to the Mary Washington Monument site on May 1.

In addition to visiting the monument, Youngkin learned about the site’s history, and the role of women in preserving the property, as well as the creation of the monument. Washington Heritage Museums’ executive director Anne Darron served as docent for the First Lady.

Women have played a critical role not only here in preserving the legacy of Mary Washington, they’ve also been central to the preservation of her son’s estate at Mount Vernon.

From the left: Anne Darron (Executive Director of Washington Heritage Museums), Chuck Fennell (Board chair of WHM), Gail Braxton, Virginia First Lady Suzanne Youngkin

By the mid-19th century, Mt. Vernon had fallen into disrepair. Spurred on by her mother, Ann Pamela Cunningham “founded the Mount Vernon Ladies’ Association in 1853 and by 1858 raised $200,000 to purchase the mansion and 200 acres,” according to MountVernon.org.

Youngkin’s stay was not limited to learning about the past, however. The Washington Heritage Museums Board chair, Chuck Fennell, discussed coming improvements to the site, including the addition of accessible pathways to welcome new visitors, improved educational opportunities, and stabilization of the natural environment.”

The Caretaker’s Lodge sitting near the monument was also a stop on the tour. The granite building was erected in 1896 and is currently being renovated as an office, event, and educational space for Washington Heritage Museums.

There, Youngkin learned about A Monumental Vision, the capital campaign underway to raise $1.6 million to fund the work required to fulfill Washington Heritage Museums’ vision for the site.

Fennell said of the First Lady’s visit: “It was an honor to meet with Mrs. Youngkin today and share our vision for the future of the Mary Washington Monument site. We appreciated her comments and suggestions and look forward to having Mrs. Youngkin return to see the property upon the completion of the ground renovation project.”

Wreath Laying at the Hugh Mercer Monument

On Memorial Day, a ceremony commemorating Revolutionary War Hero Hugh Mercer will take place at his monument on Washington Avenue. The ceremony begins at 1 p.m. and includes local historian Trip Wiggins as speaker for the event.

In addition to serving as a physician in Fredericksburg from about 1761 to 1776 (His apothecary shop stands at 1020 Caroline Street and is part of the sites managed by Washington Heritage Museums.)

According to his entry in the Encyclopedia Virginia, Mercer was raised in Scotland and educated at the University of Aberdeen. He fled to America following the Battle of Culloden in 1746, where the Jacobite Rebellion was crushed. Mercer had backed the rebellion.

He opened a medical practice in Philadelphia before joining the fight in the French and Indian War, becoming the first commandant of Fort Pitt.

Mercer came to Fredericksburg in 1761, practiced medicine, and purchased Ferry Farm. In 1776, Mercer was named a brigadier general by the Continental Congress. He was fatally wounded at the Battle of Princeton in 1777 when his horse was shot out from under him and British soldiers bayoneted him. He died nine days later.

Monday’s ceremony includes a bagpipe accompaniment to honor General Mercer's sacrifice to our liberty at the Battle of Princeton in 1777.

