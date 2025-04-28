By Hank Silverberg

If you are a veteran, a senior citizen, low-income or have limited mobility, or run an operation that provides services to that part of the population, the state of Virginia wants to hear from you about your transportation needs.

The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DPRT) is conducting a survey through May 4, 2025, on ways to promote mobility, remove barriers and reduce service gaps in transportation and enhance availability on mass transit across the state.

This type of information is updated every three years. It is aimed at both individuals and agencies that provide other types of transportation to older adults, those with disabilities, or people with low incomes. It examines things such as wheelchair accessibility, as well as demand-response transportation and how they may connect to existing fixed bus routes, rail or intercity bus services.

DRPT is unable to provide numbers on just how many people the categories outlined in the survey might be using rail and other transportation services because they are not allowed to ask passengers about a disability, age or income.

If you travel on Mudd Tavern Road/Morris at Thornburg in Spotsylvania County, be advised that the ramps onto I-95 southbound (Mile Marker 118) will be closed on both Monday (4/28) from 11pm to 4am, Tuesday (4/29), and again from Tuesday night into Wednesday for a road widening project. VDOT is suggesting you use Exit 126 at Ladysmith Road as an alternative.

It’s part of a $25 million road improvement project that will widen Mudd Tavern Road to four lanes between I-95 and Route 1. And it goes along with a second $9.1 million project for a new secondary parallel road. The work should be completed next month.

